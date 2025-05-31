Trapped narrates the story of a call centre employee, played by Rajkummar Rao, who gets trapped in his apartment room without food, water, and electricity. Trapped was shot in over 20 days, at an apartment in Mumbai, without any fancy film sets in place.

Rajkummar Rao, who made his debut with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, is known to play versatile characters on screen in both independent and commercial cinema. The actor has worked in more than 30 films in his career so far, but one of his most memorable releases, to this date, is the 2016 survival drama film Trapped, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. With Trapped, Rajkummar Rao was able to prove that he might not have six-pack abs and a chocolate boy image, but can still carry a film on his shoulders, even without a lead heroine.

Trapped narrates the story of a call centre employee, played by Rajkummar Rao, who gets trapped in his apartment room without food, water, and electricity. Trapped was shot in over 20 days, at an apartment in Mumbai, without any fancy film sets in place. The film first premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. It was later released in theatres and received positive reviews from critics.

Made on a budget of Rs 5 crore, Trapped earned Rs 30 crore at the box office and was declared a hit. At the 63rd Filmfare Awards, Trapped was nominated for 7 Awards and won 3 of them. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, who co-produced it with Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, and Madhu Mantena under the banner of Phantom Films.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the recently released film Bhool Chuk Maaf, opposite Wamiqa Gabbi. He will be next seen in the action thriller Maalik and will star in the Netflix comedy film Toaster.

READ | Meet actress who made her debut with a flop, then worked in 3 consecutive disasters with superstars, still enjoys net worth of Rs 164 crore, her husband is..., name is..