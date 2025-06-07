Tourist Family, starring M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan in the lead roles, narrates the story of an Eelam Tamil family who, post the Sri Lankan economic crisis, arrive in India, searching for a better future.

The film industry is a risky business, as often producers lose a lot of money on films that are made on hundreds of crores of budgets. However, some films, despite being made on a modest budget, earn huge profits for the filmmakers. Today, we will tell you about one of the most profitable Tamil films of 2025, which was released in April in India and in May worldwide. This film was made on a small budget but earned huge profits at the box office, emerging as a blockbuster. The film we are talking about is Tourist Family, written and directed by Abishan Jeevinth.

Tourist Family, starring M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan in the lead roles, narrates the story of an Eelam Tamil family who, post the Sri Lankan economic crisis, arrive in India, searching for a better future.

Tourist Family was released without any pomp and show or huge budget, but it still became a super hit, thanks to the lead cast's performances and strong storyline. Made for an estimated budget of Rs 16 crores, Tourist Family earned a whopping Rs 87.87 crores worldwide, minting total profits of 283% at the box office.

Tourist Family was announced in September 2024 and shot in just 35 days in Chennai. The budget of the film was less compared to all the hefty films that are made nowadays, but Tourist Family still stood out for its unique storyline.

Reports state that the director and the actors of Tourist Family are now being approached for numerous other films after they have delivered a historic hit.

READ | Meet actress, once India's highest paid star, who shares special connection with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani due to..., her name is..