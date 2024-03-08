This film, released in 1999, earned Rs 51 crore at box office, made three actors superstars, was made for just Rs..

'Taal' was released on August 13, 1999, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend, and proved to be a major commercial success at the domestic and overseas box office.

Nowadays, many big-budget films in Bollywood are making crores at the box office, but there was a time when even small-budget films used to do well. Today, we will tell you about a 1999 film which was made at a very small cost but it earned many times more than its budget. There was only one heroine in the movie along with two lead actors and this film proved to be a milestone in the career of all three.

We are talking about the 1999 Hindi romantic drama 'Taal', written and directed by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, while Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in supporting roles.

When 'Taal' became a superhit in Hindi, it was later dubbed in Tamil as 'Thaalam'. 'Taal' was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the "official selection" at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

'Taal' became the first Indian film to reach the top 20 in Variety's box-office list. At the 45th Filmfare Awards, 'Taal' received 12 nominations, including Subhash Ghai for Best Director and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Best Actress. Anil Kapoor won the award for Best Actor, AR Rahman for Best Music and Anand Bakshi for Best Lyricist.

You will be surprised to know that this film, starring three actors in lead roles, made at a cost of only Rs 11 crore, earned Rs 51.16 crore at the box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Even the director himself had not expected the film to be such a huge success.

In the film, Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Alok Nath's daughter, who has two lovers, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got tremendous fame through the film and after this she started getting dozens of offers.

