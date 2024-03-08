Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajay Devgn opens up on Maidaan clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'For us, it's a big...'

Meet actress with most Rs 100-crore films as lead, one Rs 1300-crore hit; its not Kangana, Deepika, Priyanka, Kareena

Women led 8000 startups in India have over Rs 190335 crore in funding: Report

Meet actor whose father was clerk, he became superstar after debut, worked in over 540 films, his net worth is..

Meet woman, travels in India’s most expensive SUV, owns a Rs 1160000000 house, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film, released in 1999, earned Rs 51 crore at box office, made three actors superstars, was made for just Rs..

India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Live Score: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill aim to put more pressure on England

Ajay Devgn opens up on Maidaan clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'For us, it's a big...'

7 ways to manage blood sugar level

Women's Day Special: Highest grossing women led films in Bollywood history

10 healthy foods for strengthening bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

ISPL 2024: Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Dismisses Legend Sachin Tendulkar In Opening Match

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's New Strategy To Win More Than 400 Seats In The General Elections

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Water Woes Grip Karnataka As Its City Faces Severe Crisis Ahead Of Summer

This film, released in 1999, earned Rs 51 crore at box office, made three actors superstars, was made for just Rs..

Meet actor whose father was clerk, he became superstar after debut, worked in over 540 films, his net worth is..

Ajay Devgn opens up on Maidaan clashing with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 'For us, it's a big...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film, released in 1999, earned Rs 51 crore at box office, made three actors superstars, was made for just Rs..

'Taal' was released on August 13, 1999, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend, and proved to be a major commercial success at the domestic and overseas box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 09:10 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nowadays, many big-budget films in Bollywood are making crores at the box office, but there was a time when even small-budget films used to do well. Today, we will tell you about a 1999 film which was made at a very small cost but it earned many times more than its budget. There was only one heroine in the movie along with two lead actors and this film proved to be a milestone in the career of all three.

We are talking about the 1999 Hindi romantic drama 'Taal', written and directed by Subhash Ghai. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, while Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in supporting roles. 

When 'Taal' became a superhit in Hindi, it was later dubbed in Tamil as 'Thaalam'. 'Taal' was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the "official selection" at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

'Taal' was released on August 13, 1999, coinciding with the Indian Independence Day weekend, and proved to be a major commercial success at the domestic and overseas box office. 

'Taal' became the first Indian film to reach the top 20 in Variety's box-office list. At the 45th Filmfare Awards, 'Taal' received 12 nominations, including Subhash Ghai for Best Director and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Best Actress. Anil Kapoor won the award for Best Actor, AR Rahman for Best Music and Anand Bakshi for Best Lyricist.

You will be surprised to know that this film, starring three actors in lead roles, made at a cost of only Rs 11 crore, earned Rs 51.16 crore at the box office, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. Even the director himself had not expected the film to be such a huge success.

In the film, Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Alok Nath's daughter, who has two lovers, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got tremendous fame through the film and after this she started getting dozens of offers.

READ | Meet actor whose father was clerk, he became superstar after debut, worked in over 540 films, his net worth is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi unveils India's first underwater metro along with multiple projects worth Rs 15400 crore in Kolkata

Meet man, made Rs 450000000000 firm from just Rs 5 lakh, has over Rs 19864 crore net worth, he is…

Viral video: Street vendor makes golgappe stuffed with fruits, internet calls it 'yuck'

Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh shares hilarious video of Bollywood celebs from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement