Who is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's fastest bowler, dismissed Rohit, Virat, Gill in Ind vs Ban Test, bowls at speed of...

India's highest-rated film never released, to finally hit the screens after 32 years; not Tumbbad, Black Friday, Paanch

Meet man who runs Rs 1.3 lakh crore company, is one of India's richest, his Ratan Tata connection is...

Atishi, along with new cabinet, to take oath as Delhi CM on..., know details here

This film had two superstars who never worked together again, was delayed for 3 years, lead actress was replaced but..

This film had two superstars who never worked together again, was delayed for 3 years, lead actress was replaced but..

We are talking about the film 'Shakti' which was released in 1982 and was directed by Ramesh Sippy. 'Shakti' was the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 10:25 AM IST

To make the mahurat shot of a film grand, one filmmaker did such big planning that the shooting of the film could not start for three years. The result was that people believed that the film would never be made. But, the film we are talking about did get released and became the highest-grosser movie at the box office of that year. Starring in this film, not only changed the direction of an actress's career but also gave audiences a chance to see two of the biggest superstars together on screen. 

We are talking about the film 'Shakti' which was released in 1982 and was directed by Ramesh Sippy. 'Shakti' was the first and only film to feature veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together on screen.

'Shakti', considered to be one of the greatest films in the history of Indian cinema, also has many unique stories associated with it. It is said that director Ramesh Sippy wanted the film's mahurat shot to be memorable so he decided that the hero of the film (Amitabh Bachchan) would arrive there in a helicopter.

According to IMDb Trivia, the mahurat shot of the film was shot in 1977 for which Amitabh Bachchan arrived royally, in a helicopter, and then started talking to Dilip Kumar. This helicopter shot was interestingly not used anywhere in the film. 

The grand mahurat shot of Amitabh Bachchan's film 'Shakti' was done but then the film got stuck for three years. The makers of the film wanted to complete the work of 'Shaan' before starting work on Shakti. But the film had already gained a lot of buzz due to the helicopter shot and the news of two greats Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan working together. When the matter did not move forward for three years, news started coming that the film would not be made.

Neetu Singh was first cast in the film but by then, she had planned her retirement. So, Smita Patil was cast in the film. 'Shakti' is considered to be her first commercial break. 'Shakti', made on a budget of Rs 3.5 crore, earned Rs 8 crore and was a super hit. 

