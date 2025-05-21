Released in February 2023, Romancham was made on a budget of just Rs 3 crores. It earned a whopping Rs 70 crores worldwide, emerging as the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023. The film is now being remade in Bollywood as Kapkapiii.

There is a trend in the Indian film industry of films being made on a humongous budget of Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore, and even Rs 500 crore. Amid this, when a film, with its budget worth only a few crores, gets released and proves to be a superhit, it is sure to grab everyone's attention. Today, we will tell you about one such movie from the Malayalam film industry, which was released in 2023 amid the noise of superhits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2, and still emerged as a blockbuster despite having a meager budget. We are talking about none other than Romancham, a Malayalam-language horror comedy film written and directed by Jithu Madhavan.

Released in February 2023, Romancham was made on a budget of just Rs 3 crores. It earned a whopping Rs 70 crores worldwide, emerging as the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2023. Romancham, an all-time blockbuster, starred Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Sajin Gopu, Siju Sunny, Abin Bino, Anantharaman Ajay, and Afsal P. H. in lead roles.

Romancham narrates the story of college students living in a men's hostel in Bangalore, with the seven bachelors trying to summon a spirit via Ouija board. Romancham performed brilliantly at the box office for its simple moments and humorous storyline. The success of Romancham showed that even without a big budget and star cast, a strong story and excellent direction can win the hearts of the audience.

The film is now being remade in Bollywood as Kapkapiii, directed by Sangeeth Sivan, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Siddhi Idnani, among others. The film is scheduled to be released this year.

READ | Meet actor, once bigger superstar than Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, whose career was ruined after 20 back-to-back flop films, he is now..., name is..