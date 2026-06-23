This film revived Akshay Kumar's career, broke his 14 flop-curse, was originally offered to Ajay Devgn, director took risk to cast him, it is...

There was a phase when Akshay Kumar reportedly decided to move to Canada, as he thought that his career is over. However, one film changed his destiny.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting Welcome to the Jungle. The much-awaited action-comedy marks his return to the franchise. Akki's wicked comic timing was dearly missed by his fans in Welcome Back (2015). Filmgoers love watching Akshay in a brainless laughter ride. However, his funny bone was discovered 26 years ago by Priyadarshan with Hera Pheri. Before the 2000 iconic film, he was seen as a one-dimensional action hero. During this phase, in the 1990s, there was a time when he suffered back-to-back flops. He was on the verge of giving up and moving to Canada. However, one film, which got released before Hera Pheri, revived Akshay's career. Today, we'll discuss this film.

Jaanwar: The film that revived Akshay's dead career

By 1999, Akshay had 14 back-to-back flops. At such a critical phase, filmmaker Suneel Darshan took a risk and made a film with him. Jaanwar was a do-or-die situation for him. The film had decent buzz, but it was still considered a big gamble. However, it paid off well. The action drama clicked among the masses, and it ended the 14-flop curse of Akki.

Before Jaanwar, Akshay considered moving to Canada

After a successful run from 1990 to 1996, Akshay was affected by major duds from 1997 to 1999. Films like Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Insaaf, Daava, Tarazu, Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Aflatoon, Keemat - They Are Back, Angaaray, Barood, Aarzoo, International Khiladi, Zulmi, and Sangharsh (below average) affected his status. Akshay was once reportedly called "box office poison".

Akki was being written off by critics, ridiculed by the industry, and, reportedly, he had even started the process of applying for Canadian citizenship because he believed his Bollywood career was completely over.

Akshay got Jaanwar due to his discipline

As per the reports, Ajay Devgn was the original choice of the ruthless criminal who reforms after adopting an orphan. However, Suneel Darshan took a massive gamble on Akshay due to his work ethic and discipline. The punctuality and dedication towards the producer made Akki a trustworthy talent.

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Box office revival of Akshay Kumar

Made in the reported budget of Rs 6.25 crore, the film collected Rs 10.65 crore net in India, and Rs 14.79 crore gross. The worldwide gross of the film was Rs 18.99 crore. This film became a major victory and put back faith in Akshay Kumar. His next film, Welcome to the Jungle, will be released in cinemas on June 26.