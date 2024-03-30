This film, rejected by Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, collected Rs 900 crore worldwide, made 7-year-old star

This film, which was rejected by three superstars, later collected over Rs 900 crore worldwide.

Every year the Indian cinema produces some record-braking movies and set a benchmark for other movies. One such movie that was rejected by many superstars, turned out to be a major success at the box office and not only this, it also made a 7-year-old a star.

The movie we are talking about had everyone in the theatres crying their eyes out and it had not one but two star kids and earned over Rs 900 crore at the box office. It is none other than Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Harshaali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. The film’s ending made everyone cry their eyes out in the theatres.

However, do you know that before Salman Khan, the film was offered to Aamir Khan. According to reports, when Kabir Khan approached Aamir for the film, the actor had certain changes in mind for the movie that the filmmaker didn't agree with and hence he rejected the film. The script was then offered to Allu Arjun, who rejected the film due to prior commitments.

The script of the film was written by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad. He first offered the script to Rakesh Roshan, who was going to direct it, and was keen to star Hrithik Roshan in it. However, due to some production related issues, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan distanced themselves from the film and then script then went to Kabir Khan and was produced by Salman Khan Films.

Made in Rs 90 crore, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected Rs 922 crore worldwide making a profit of Rs. 832 crore. Not only this, Harshaali Malhotra, who was just 7-year-old during the film, had no dialogues, became a star after this film. She got many offers for movies but she decided to focus on her studies first. Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chemistry won hearts and people appreciated the film.