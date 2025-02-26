Sanjay Dutt was never originally intended for the iconic lead role in Munna Bhai MBBS.
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra last year gave a talk at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he discussed various topics.
One of the key revelations he made was that Sanjay Dutt was never originally intended for the iconic lead role in Munna Bhai MBBS. The director of 12 Fail revealed that a different actor had initially been chosen to play Munna Bhai but had suddenly backed out.
According to sources, Sanjay Dutt was originally cast to play the role that Jimmy Shergill later took on, but he ended up playing the lead role instead. Chopra further mentioned that Sanjay didn't even read the screenplay before agreeing to take on the part.
The filmmaker said, "Some other star was supposed to be Munna Bhai. I won’t mention his name, my wife will kill me. He, as usual, what stars do, backed out at the last moment for whatever reasons."
He informed Sanjay that he would be playing Munna Bhai in the movie, and the latter remarked nonchalantly, "I'll do whatever you say."
Vidhu Vinod Chopra mentioned how Sanjay Dutt didn’t even read the script no matter how much they tried. After the filmmaker gave the script to the actor, he returned one and a half hours later saying the script was great but Vidhu knew he didn’t read even a single page.
Although Vidhu Vinod Chopra didn’t reveal the name of the actor originally considered for the role, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned in one of his old interviews that he was offered Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., but couldn’t take it up due to a spinal injury. The timing wasn’t right, as he was recovering from his injury while also working on Devdas at the time. Shah Rukh recalled receiving a call from Rajkumar Hirani, who wanted to know when SRK would join the movie. With all due respect, Shah Rukh said that Raj was making his first film, and as a first-time director, it would have been tough for him to wait for a star like him.
