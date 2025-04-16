Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety broke several box office records for a low-budget film with no established stars, and became a surprise blockbuster. Kartik Aaryan became a star after this Luv Ranjan film, which was his first big hit.

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh in the leading roles, the 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was written and directed by Luv Ranjan. The film, which also starred Alok Nath, Virendra Saxena, Ishita Raj Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Madhumalti Kapoor, Pawan Chopra, Deepika Amin, and Rajesh Jais in supporting roles, received majorly positive reviews from the audiences and critics.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety ran in theatres for nine weeks, broke several box office records for a low-budget film with no established stars, and became a surprise blockbuster. The romantic comedy was made in Rs 40 crore and earned Rs 109 crore net in India and grossed Rs 160 crore worldwide, earning four times its budget.

Kartik Aaryan's performance was hugely appreciated in the 2018 film and he, who is an outsider in the industry, became a star with this film. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was his first movie to earn over Rs 100 crore in India and still remains his third biggest hit behind the two horror comedies Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which had earned Rs 184 crore and Rs 260 crore in 2022 and in 2024 in India, respectively.

One of the major reasons behind Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's success was also its superhit soundtrack. The film's chartbuster songs Dil Chori, Chhote Chhote Peg, and Bom Diggy Diggy trended on music streaming platforms for weeks. Tera Yaar Hoon Main, sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Rochak Kohli, and written by Kumaar, is considered a modern friendship anthem.

Before Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luv Ranjan had directed three films including Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Akaash Vani (2013), and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015). All these movies starred Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the leading roles. Luv Ranjan's fifth and latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) was headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and had Kartik and Nushrratt making cameo appearances. The filmmaker hasn't announced his next film yet.

