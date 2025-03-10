Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer Raja Hindustani also became the fourth highest-grossing film in India in the 1990s after Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Starring Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, Raja Hindustani became one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s. Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the 1996 film also featured Suresh Oberoi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, Mohnish Behl, Johnny Lever, and Farida Jalal in prominent roles. Kunal Kemmu was also seen as a child actor.

Made in Rs 5.75 crore, Raja Hindustani became a blockbuster and grossed Rs 76.34 crore worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film of 1996 and the fourth highest-grossing film in India in the 1990s behind Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), and Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

One of the major reasons behind its success was Nadeem Shravan's record-selling soudtrack with hits like Pardesi Pardesi, Pucho Zara Pucho, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, Tere Ishq Mein Nachenge, and Kitna Pyaare Tujhe Rabne. With the sales of 1 crore and 10 lakh, it was the third best selling album of the 1990s after Aashiqui (1990) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997).

Before Karisma Kapoor was cast as the leading lady in Raja Hindustani, the film was offered to several other actresses including Manisha Koirala, Juhi Chawla and Aishwarya Rai. All three of them rejected the film, that made Karisma Kapoor a superstar. She also won her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her brilliant performance as Aarti Sehgal in the romantic drama.

After the Dharmesh Darshan directorial, Karisma Kapoor delivered several blockbusters such as Biwi No.1 (1999), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge (2000) in the next few years. She even won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Dil To Pagal Hai (1997).