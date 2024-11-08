Raja Hindustani, made on a budget of Rs 5.75 crore, went on to earn over Rs 76 crore worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film of the year. Raja Hindustani was first offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but she rejected the role.

There was a film that was released in 1996 that went on to become a blockbuster and made Karisma Kapoor a superstar in the film industry. This film was initially rejected by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and even Juhi Chawla refused to kiss the hero but despite the challenges, this film acclaimed much fame. We are talking about Aamir Khan's Raja Hindustani which went on to earn Rs 76 crore worldwide at the box office.

Raja Hindustani, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, was released in 1996 with Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was the third most commercially successful Hindi film of the 1990s. Raja Hindustani, made on a budget of Rs 5.75 crore, went on to earn over Rs 76 crore worldwide. It was the highest-grossing film of the year.

Raja Hindustani was first offered to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but she rejected the role. This was revealed by the actress herself. In an interview with Vogue (2012), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed, "I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn’t taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani [1996] would have been my first film."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan eventually made her Bollywood debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya in 1997. Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor's role was also rejected by Juhi Chawla. She refused to do the film due to kissing scenes with Aamir Khan.

Raja Hindustani is still remembered for its record-selling soundtrack including songs like Pardesi Pardesi, Pucho Zara Pucho, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, and Kitna Pyaare Tujhe Rabne.

