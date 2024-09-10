This film, story of 3 brothers, 1 sister was a sleeper hit, had a superstar, made for Rs 70 crore, earned Rs..

Twitter
'Raayan' stars Dhanush in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 08:22 AM IST

In the year 2024, a great action-thriller Tamil film was released, which created a stir at the box office. The audience liked the story of the film so much that even after exiting from the theatres, this film continued making history on OTT. The film chronicles the story of 3 brothers and 1 sister. After being released in theatres, it proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. We are talking about none other than the Tamil film 'Raayan', superstar Dhanush's 50th film as a leading actor. This is also his second film as a director. Apart from this, Dhanush has also written the story of the film which people appreciated so much that it benefited tremendously at the box office.

'Raayan' stars Dhanush in the titular role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Saravanan, Dileepan, Divya Pillai, and others.

The story of the film is woven around Raayan and his siblings. It shows that Raayan is the eldest among his siblings. Once his parents go to the city from the village for some work and Raayan has been taking care of his siblings since childhood as their parents never returned. He then, in search of answers, reaches the city at a very young age with his two brothers and a younger sister. This is how and when the story moves forward, highlighting tremendous action sequences and emotional bonds between siblings. 

Dhanush's 'Raayan' has recently been released on OTT. The film has created a stir as soon as it hit Amazon Prime Video. 'Raayan' is trending at number four in the top 10 trending list in India. 'Raayan' is available in 5 languages ​​including Hindi on Prime Video.

As per reports, Dhanush's 'Raayan' was made on a budget of Rs 70 crores and earned over Rs 160 crore worldwide. 'Raayan' emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 and the highest-grossing A-rated Tamil film of all time.

