This film, rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna a superstar, ran housefull for 3 months, makers had to hire team just to count..., movie was..

Vinod Khanna is one of those rare Bollywood superstars, who entered the film industry as a villain and then became a hero by sidelining big stars. Seeing his explosive acting, many people even began saying that if anyone could compete with Amitabh Bachchan, it was only Vinod Khanna. In 1980, he worked in a tremendous film, in which immense action and thriller scenes were seen. The action scenes, songs, and story of the film forced people to sit in the cinema halls. The situation was such that the tickets for the film started selling in advance. The film was housefull not for a few days but for 3 months, but after this film, suddenly the legendary star Vinod Khanna made a 'sacrifice'.

Did Vinod Khanna compete with Amitabh Bachchan during Qurbani?

Vinod Khanna was such an actor who had no dearth of money, glamour, and fame. He worked in about 47 multi-starrer films between 1971 and 1982. These include hits like Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zameer, Parvarish, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. It is said that any film in which Vinod Khanna was a part was considered a guaranteed hit at the box office.

The film we are talking about today is none other than the highest-grossing film of 1980, Qurbani. In this film, he shared screen space with actor Feroz Khan and actress Zeenat Aman. As soon as this film became a blockbuster, the superstar got disillusioned.

Did Feroz Khan hire an entire team just to count earnings from Qurbani?

Released on June 20, 1980, Qurbani featured Vinod Khanna and Feroz Khan alongside Zeenat Aman. According to a report on IMDb, the makers wanted to cast Amitabh Bachchan for Vinod Khanna's role, but he turned it down. After this, the film landed in Vinod Khanna's lap and became a blockbuster of that year. As per reports, Feroz Khan had to hire an entire team just to count the overflowing earnings.

Why did Vinod Khanna quit acting at the peak of his career?

Made on a budget of Rs 1.55 crore, Qurbani earned Rs 6 crore in India and over Rs 12 crore worldwide. At the peak of his career, Vinod Khanna decided to step away from the limelight and turn toward spirituality. Influenced by Osho, Vinod Khanna left the path of fame and went away in search of peace. Years later, when Vinod Khanna returned to acting, he could not regain his lost stardom.