This film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, made Vinod Khanna superstar, was blockbuster, later Rajinikanth worked in its..

Every actor dreams of choosing the right roles to advance their career in the film industry. However, sometimes circumstances lead to them losing out on a life-changing opportunity. Something similar once happened with Amitabh Bachchan.

Feroz Khan has played many such characters in his career that have become immortal. Along with his acting, he also grabbed attention for his directing skills. In the year 1980, he wanted to direct a film starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, however, the film went to Vinod Khanna, and the rest is history.

Vinod Khanna was a superstar of his time but his career was riddled with full of ups and downs. There was a time, at the peak of his career, when he also quit acting and turned towards spirituality. However, when he eventually made a comeback, Vinod Khanna scripted history. Today, we will tell you about a time when Vinod Khanna got the chance to play a character that Amitabh Bachchan was keen to work on.

In the year 1980, a film was released in which Amitabh Bachchan wanted to work wholeheartedly. The megastar told Feroz Khan that he would be available in 6 months but the director could not wait that long. So, the role of Amar went to Vinod Khanna.

The film 'Qurbani' was released in 1980. Directed by and starring Feroz Khan, the film also had Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, and Kader Khan in lead roles.

After its release, 'Qurbani' was declared a blockbuster and became the highest-grossing film of 1980. Its songs were famous and the movie sold the most number of records and tapes in 1980.

'Qurbani', made on a budget of Rs 2.5 crore, went on to earn over Rs 25 crore at the box office. Even today, Amitabh Bachchan might regret not being able to do this film.

'Qurbani' was remade in Tamil as 'Viduthalai' in 1986 by producer K. Balaji. The film starred Rajinikanth in Feroz Khan's role and Dr Vishnuvardhan in Vinod Khanna's role and was shot in the US, but was an average hit.

