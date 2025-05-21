Pyar Jhukta Nahi was remade in Kannada as Nee Bareda Kadambari with Vishnuvardhan and Bhavya in the lead. It was also remade in Tamil with Rajnikanth as Naan Adimai Illai, co-starring Sridevi. The film was also remade in Telugu as Pachani Kapuram, again starring Krishna and Sridevi.

Mithun Chakraborty, often referred to as 'The Disco King' of Bollywood, has appeared in over 350 films across various languages throughout his career. Mithun Chakraborty was always known for his quirky dance numbers and action hero persona in films; however, in 1985, he pivoted from his usual characters and tried his hand in the romance genre. Producer K.C. Bokadia was keen on casting Rishi Kapoor for his film Pyar Jhukta Nahi, but the late actor wasn't interested in doing the film. After K.C. Bokadia's multiple attempts to convince him, Rishi Kapoor told him to offer this film to Mithun Chakraborty.

Pyar Jhukta Nahi went on to become a superhit and became the perfect movie for Mithun Chakraborty to break his action-hero image. Pyar Jhukta Nahi was released on January 11, 1985, and it became a blockbuster. Made on a reported budget of less than Rs 50 lakh, the movie earned Rs 4.5 crore in India. Mithun Chakraborty's newfound romantic hero persona impressed audiences so much that it turned him into the new 'king of romance' in Bollywood.

Pyar Jhukta Nahi starred Mithun Chakraborty, Padmini Kolhapure, Danny Denzongpa, Asrani, and Bindu in lead roles. The film, inspired by the 1973 film Aa Gale Lag Jaa, was remade several times, in many languages.

Pyar Jhukta Nahi was remade in Kannada as Nee Bareda Kadambari with Vishnuvardhan and Bhavya in the lead. It was also remade in Tamil with Rajnikanth as Naan Adimai Illai, co-starring Sridevi. The film was also remade in Telugu as Pachani Kapuram, again starring Krishna and Sridevi. The film was also adapted in Bengali in 1989 and Odia in 1995.

Pyar Jhukta Nahi ultimately became a turning point in Mithun Chakraborty's career, and also proved to be one of Rishi Kapoor's biggest mistakes of his career.

