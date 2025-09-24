This film premiered at Cannes, clashed with Saiyaara, bombed at box office, director went into depression after 'heartbreaking failure'

Anupam Kher recently shared that he got depressed after Saiyaara 'wiped out' his film Tanvi The Great, which was released along with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer romantic blockbuster.

Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara is the second biggest blockbuster of the year with its worldwide gross earnings to be above Rs 550 crore. Another film titled Tanvi The Great released alongside the Mohit Suri directorial, earned just Rs 3 crore and bombed at the box office. While Saiyaara starred two fresh faces, Tanvi The Great had an enormously talented cast including Anupam Kher, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Nassar, Game of Thrones-fame Iain Glen, and debutant Shubhangi Dutt.

Tanvi The Great marked Anupam Kher's directorial comeback after 23 years as his first directorial was Om Jai Jagdish, which had also turned out to be a commercial failure in 2002. In his latest interview with Indian Express, Kher shared that he got depressed after Saiyaara 'wiped out' his film.

The actor-director said, "I worked for four years on this film, one year of writing, one year of music. I wrote and directed the film. We released the film on the same day when Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara was releasing and it got completely wiped out. It depressed me. It made me feel very sad, not just for myself, but for the new actor, whom I took from my acting school, and almost 200 people worked on the film."

He further added that his financer ran away and how his friends helped him for Tanvi The Great's world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. "The financer of the film ran away a month before it’s release. It’s a costly film. So I called my friends who are doctors, lawyers, etc. They gave me the money. We did the world premiere at Cannes. We went to New York where Robert De Niro saw a film till interval, and he thought it was good. We also showed the film to the President of India."

Adding how its failure affected him, Anupam concluded, "Everything was going fine, but the world wanted to see a love story and rightfully so. Young, teenage love story had not come for a long time and the system here is that even if you’re releasing the film in 400 theatres, but if the other film is doing very well, they will remove your film. So it was a failure which was very heartbreaking for me."



Tanvi The Great, based on a 21-year-old autistic girl who aspires to join the Indian Army to fulfill her late father's dream of salauting the Indian flag at the Siachen glacier, is now re-releasing in theatres this Friday on September 26.

