This blockbuster was India's first film to get Oscar nomination, actress escaped death during shoot, was remake of...

Nargis, Sunil Dutt, and Rajendra Kumar-starrer Mother India was the first Indian film to secure a nomination at the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Few movies leave an unforgettable mark, and make an impact for generations. Not every film creates such an impact that you mention it even after its 67 years of release. Today we will discuss a film that took India to a global level. This film epic drama was directed by Mehboob Khan, and it was a remake of his film. However, the impact and the reception of this film were bigger and better. This directorial of Mehboob Khan became the first Indian film to earn a nomination at the Oscars.

The first Indian film to earn a nomination at The Oscars is...

Mother India. Yes, this film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, becoming the first Indian film to be ever nominated. Nargis-starrer is the story of a poverty-stricken village woman named Radha, who struggles to raise her sons and survive against a cunning money-lender. Radha makes some tough decisions in her life and even sacrifices the person she loves the most.

Mother India is the remake of...

Director Mehboob Khan remade his own film Aurat (1940), and Mehboob Khan had the idea for the film and the title as early as 1952, five years after India's independence. The script of Aurat was improvised by Wajahat Mirza, based upon a story by Babubhai Mehta. For Mother India, it was reworked by Mirza and the young screenwriter S. Ali Raza. The dialogue, reworked by Mirza and Raza is a blend of Urdu, vernacular Hindi, and its literary counterpart.

When Nargis escaped death during the shoot

In the film, there is a scene in which Radha runs between burning haystacks in search of her son Birju (Sunil Dutt), who is hiding there. The fire scene was shot in the Umra area of Surat, Gujarat. Nargis and Dutt acted in the fire scene without doubles. On March 1, 1957, an accident occurred during the fire scene when the wind direction changed and the fire went out of control, trapping Nargis. Nargis was saved by Dutt, who quickly grabbed a blanket and rescued her. Both actor sustained injuries. After this incident, Nargis fell in love with Sunil Dutt, and they got married.

