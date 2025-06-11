Mohra was initially offered to Sridevi. She declined the film offer due to other commitments and a desire to complete projects like Chandramukhi. After Sridevi, Divya Bharti was offered to star in Mohra as the female lead, but she tragically passed away before filming could begin.

Raveena Tandon, one of the leading actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s, has worked with some of the biggest superstars in superhit films at the box office. Raveena Tandon made her debut with the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool, but she became an overnight star with the commercially successful film, Mohra (1994). Directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by his father Gulshan Rai, Mohra was released in 1994, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Poonam Jhawer, Raza Murad, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. Mohra proved to be a turning point in Raveena Tandon's career, who was part of a whopping ten releases in 1994. But did you know that Raveena Tandon was not the first choice for Mohra?

Mohra was initially offered to Sridevi. She declined the film offer due to other commitments and a desire to complete projects like Chandramukhi. After Sridevi, Divya Bharti was offered to star in Mohra as the female lead, but she tragically passed away before filming could begin. The filmmakers then cast Raveena Randon in the role of Roma Singh, Akshay Kumar's love interest, and she went on to become a star with her performance in the film.

Mohra reportedly took inspiration from the 1987 film Death Wish 4: The Crackdown and its climax was inspired by the 1992 Hong Kong film, Hard Boiled. Mohra became a box office juggernaut upon its release, emerging as the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year, only behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Made on a budget of Rs 3.75 crore, Mohra earned a whopping Rs 22.65 crores at the box office.