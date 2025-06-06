Mohabbatein was a major commercial success and a turning point in the careers of its leading stars; however, what made this film even more special was that in a world where stars negotiate for their salaries, Amitabh Bachchan charged just Rs 1 to portray the role of Narayan Shankar.

In the glamorous world of Bollywood, fame and wealth always go hand in hand. The bigger the star, the higher his salary. It is usually seen that big actors charge crores of rupees for a film, which is the fee paid for their talent, stardom, and their presence. But rarely do we get to hear such a story in which stars have left money behind and given priority to their relationship. One such story is that of Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan and the 2000 hit film Mohabbatein, directed by Aditya Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai, with supporting roles by Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani.

The story behind why Amitabh Bachchan charged just Rs 1 for Mohabbatein is equally heartwarming. When Yash Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in the film Silsila, the director asked him how much money he wanted. To this question, Big B replied, "I want more because I want to buy a house." Fulfilling his wish, Yash Chopra made sure to pay Amitabh Bachchan accordingly. The next time Yash Chopra asked Amitabh Bachchan the same question for Mohabbatein, he said, "You gave me what I asked for last time. This time I will take only Rs 1 for the film." And he meant it.

Mohabbatein was made on a whopping budget of Rs 19 crore and earned Rs 90 crore worldwide. The film was not only a commercial success but also brought together generations of actors like Amitabh Bachchan with the rising superstar of the time, Shah Rukh Khan. Even today, Amitabh Bachchan holds a place in the hearts of the audience.

Today, he may be charging a lot of money for his film appearances, but his commitment to charging just Rs 1 for Mohabbatein shows that he is not only a great actor but also a great human being.

