Mere Apne marked Gulzar's directorial debut and starred Meena Kumari, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha in lead roles. The film was a big hit at the box office and changed the fate of the actors associated with it.

It would not be wrong to say that one film can make or break an actor's career. This statement is true for both emerging artists and established superstars. Today, we will tell you about one such film that changed the fate of not one but three actors in the film industry. This film proved to be a turning point in the actors' lives, who got an image makeover in the audience's eyes. The film we are talking about was released in 1971 and was titled Mere Apne.

Mere Apne marked Gulzar's directorial debut and starred Meena Kumari, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha in lead roles. The film was a big hit at the box office and changed the fate of the actors associated with it.

Before the release of Mere Apne, whose shooting was completed in just 40 days, both Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha were popular for playing negative roles in films. Mere Apne gave them a total image makeover and proved to be a turning point in their careers. One of the dialogues of the film, 'Shyam aaye to kahna usse milne chenu aaya tha', is superhit even today.

The lead actress of the film, Meena Kumari, played the role of an old and widowed woman in the film. Mere Apne was a super hit but unfortunately, Meena Kumari could not witness its success as she died shortly after the release. Meena Kumari died on March 31, 1972, at the age of 38, from cirrhosis of the liver, which has been associated with her alcoholism.

Thus, Mere Apne became the last film that Meena Kumari shot for. Though she was struggling with her health at the time, Meena Kumari worked on the film and earned accolades for it posthumously.

Mere Apne earned a whopping Rs 1.7 crore at the box office and was declared a hit.

READ | Meet actor who has worked in 180 flop films, is still called superstar, has Rs 400 crore net worth, is yet to watch 200 of his own films, name is..