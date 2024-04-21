This film made Akshay Kumar a star, was offered to Arbaaz, Ronit; distributors were not keen to buy, producers had to..

Akshay Kumar got established as Khiladi of Bollywood after leading Abbas-Mustan's suspense drama Khiladi

Akshay Kumar has been in this industry for 3 decades. In his career, the actor has witnessed several highs and lows. In the last few years, Akshay is struggling to find a clean hit. However, there was a phase in his career when was striving hard to make his identity in Bollywood.

Akki started his career with a brief appearance in Aaj (1987). He landed his first leading role with Raj N Sippy's Saugandh (1991). Saugandh was a box office flop and Akshay's film journey starred on a shaky note. A year after Saugandh, Akshay got his breakthrough film that made him an overnight star.

The breakthrough film of Akshay's career is...

Khiladi, Abbas-Mustan directorial gave the much-required push to Akshay's career. The basic idea of suspense drama is inspired by Rishi Kapoor's Khel Khel Mein. The film was promoted as a two-hero film with Deepak Tijori. During those days, Deepak was much more popular than Kumar (thanks to the success of Aashiqui). The film was released in cinemas on June 5, 1992, and it opened with positive reactions from critics and the masses. Made on the reported budget of Rs 1 crore, the movie grossed Rs 4 crore. The success of Khiladi started an unrelated movie series led by Akshay with titles Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi (1997), International Khiladi (1999), Khiladi 420 (2000) and Khiladi 786 (2012).

Before Akshay, Khiladi was offered to...

As per news reports, Akshay wasn't the first choice of the makers. Before finalising him, the makers approached Ronit Roy, but he rejected the film. It is also said that even Arbaaz Khan was approached for the film, but he was busy preparing for his debut film Ram, which was directed by Sohail Khan; but later got shelved.

Distributors were not ready to buy Khiladi?

Reportedly, the distributors were not keen to buy Khiladi as it was led by newcomers (Akshay, Ayesha Jhulka, and Sabeeha). The film producers Girish Jain, and Champak Jain decided to take up the distribution of the film. In an interview, Ratan Jain said that they also faced issues in finding a big theatre in town like Metro, Eros or Novelty for the premiere hence they chose Sundaram of Satyam Sundaram Sachinam complex. He further revealed that they spent money for print and publicity from their pocket.