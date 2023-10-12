This film leads advance booking for National Cinema Day with 1 lakh tickets sold; it's not Jawan, Leo, Ganapath, Tiger 3

A small comedy is leading the charge in advance booking for the National Cinema Day, pipping some more celebrated big-budget films.

The second edition of the National Cinema Day is almost upon us. On October 13, nationwide, cinema halls and multiplex chains will showcase all films for flat Rs 99. This initiative is part of the ehxibition industry’s efforts to reward moviegoers and lure more people to theatres. A number of films running in theatres will reap the benefits of the day. Last year, during the first edition of the initiative, it was Brahmastra that reaped the rewards and this year, an unexpected hit has taken the lead.

So far, Excel Entertainment's Fukrey 3 is leading in the advance booking sales for Friday with over one lakh tickets sold already. The film has defied any challenge from older (but bigger) hits like Jawan and Jailer, and benefitted form not having any big film release this weekend. Bigger films like Ganapath and Leo will release next week while Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is still some distance away.

Fukrey 3 has managed to fill the void well. The film starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chaddha and Pankaj Tripathi, is already doing well, having earned Rs 79 crore domestically and over Rs 100 crore gross worldwide in just over a week. The comedy has already been declared a hit by the trade pundits. Another film that stands to benefit from the National Cinema Day this weekend is coming-of-age biking drama Dhak Dhak, a small film with no big stars that would need word-of-mouth to grow at the box office.

National Cinema Day is observed by the Multiplex Association of India in association with most major cinema chains of India, such as PVR, INOX, Cinepolis. Last year, the footfalls in cinemas across India saw a 500% jump after ticket prices were slashed on National Cinema Day, leading to an encore this year.