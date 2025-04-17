Gulshan Kumar instructed Ranbir Pushp to write a script around the songs. Sahil Chaddha and Veverly were both cast in lead roles, and a direct-to-home media film titled Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka was filmed and directed by Ravinder Peepat.

Each week, when a film is released in theatres, the filmmakers and actors both dearly hope for it to be a super hit at the box office. While some films rake in money, others fail to impact the box office. Today, we will tell you about a film that was never shown in theatres but still earned crores. We are talking about the 1988 film Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka. This film was made to use some pre-recorded songs, but it made such an impact that Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka went on to become Bollywood’s most unusual hit film.

Gulshan Kumar, the owner of T-Series, in 1988, recorded several romantic songs with some of the biggest artists of the time, such as Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal, Mohammed Aziz, Pankaj Udhas, and Suresh Wadkar. It was a 10-song album. Majrooh Sultanpuri penned the lyrics while Anand-Milind composed the tunes.

The album became immensely popular among fans, and to capitalise on it, Gulshan Kumar instructed Ranbir Pushp to write a script around the songs. Sahil Chaddha and Veverly were both cast in lead roles, and a direct-to-home media film titled Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka was filmed and directed by Ravinder Peepat.

Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka had no superstars except for Gulshan Grover and Vijayendra Ghatge in supporting roles. This is one of the reasons why it was made only on a budget of Rs 75 lakh. However, just based on the VHS sales, Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka reportedly earned a staggering Rs 2 crore.

A sequel titled Phir Lehraya Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka was made later that year again with Sahil Chaddha and Veverly in the lead role. The songs, yet again, impressed fans.