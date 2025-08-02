This film, released 44 years ago broke Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay's box office records, made for Rs 3 crore, it earned Rs..., marked comeback of..

Kranti was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, which was considered to be huge at the time. But the film made a brilliant recovery as it earned over Rs 16 crore at the box office upon its release. Kranti became so successful that it even surpassed Sholay.

Whenever there is any discussion about superhit films of the Indian cinema, the name of Sholay often comes first. But very few people know that 44 years ago, a film was released which gave tough competition to Sholay in terms of earnings. We are talking about the film Kranti, which was released in 1981 and managed to break all the box office records in its time. Kranti was directed by Manoj Kumar and it featured veteran actors like Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Hema Malini, and Parveen Babi. This film was based on the freedom struggle against the British Raj. The story of the film, patriotic dialogues, and powerful music won the hearts of the audience.

Which film broke Sholay's box office record?

Kranti was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore, which was considered to be huge at the time. But the film made a brilliant recovery as it earned over Rs 16 crore at the box office upon its release. Kranti became so successful that it even surpassed Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's Sholay‘s earnings, breaking all previous records. Kranti was declared a Golden Jubilee hit and is now considered a cult classic.

Was Kranti a hit or a flop?

Kranti starred Dilip Kumar in the title role along with Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, and Parveen Babi. The film also marked Dilip Kumar's comeback after a four-year hiatus and to this date, ranks among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time, when adjusted for ticket-price inflation. Kranti was also the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s when adjusted for inflation.

