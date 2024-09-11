This 1990 film rejected by Amitabh Bachchan made Anil Kapoor a superstar, made for just Rs 2 crores, it earned Rs..

In 1990, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Prada's film 'Aaj Ka Arjun' was released. The film was a super hit and only added to Amitabh Bachchan's stardom. This Amitabh Bachchan film became the third highest-grossing film of the year 1990.

The Indian film industry is a volatile place to be in. Here, one decision can make or break the fate of many actors and actresses. While some decisions help actors establish themselves in the industry, other decisions end up becoming regrets. Something similar happened with Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor when the latter accepted to work in a film that was earlier rejected by other actors. This film ended up changing the course of all their careers.

Before Anil Kapoor, that film was offered to Amitabh Bachchan but the megastar refused the offer and Anil Kapoor stars shone.

If he wouldn't have made that mistake, Amitabh Bachchan would have been the unrivaled king of the box office in 1990. After 'Aaj Ka Arjun' became a box office success, Amitabh Bachchan was offered the lead role opposite Madhuri Dixit in 'Kishen Kanhaiya'. It is said that the makers first contacted Amitabh Bachchan for this film, but when he refused due to some reason, Anil Kapoor was offered to play the lead role in 'Kishen Kanhaiya'.

'Kishen Kanhaiya' was such a hit at the box office that it became the fourth highest-grossing film of that year. Not only this, two of Anil Kapoor's films were included in the top ten highest-grossing movies of that year and he also became a trusted man for filmmakers.

