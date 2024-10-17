This film, released in 1999, was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, written by Anurag Kashyap, and starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh in the lead roles. The film became such a superhit that, to this day, it has a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

Whenever a film is made, not only time and money but also a huge team is required to bring it to fruition. This is why filmmaking is considered to be a time-consuming process. But, today we will tell you about a film, made by Ram Gopal Varma, which starred only 3 people but became a superhit at the box office, thanks to its suspense and thrill quotient. This film was made on a budget of a mere Rs 2.25 crores but went on to earn over Rs 6 crore at the box office.

This film, released in 1999, was directed by Ram Gopal Varma, written by Anurag Kashyap, and starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh in the lead roles. The film became such a superhit that, to this day, it has a 7.8 rating on IMDb.

The film we are talking about is Kaun?, a psychological suspense thriller film, which was shot in just 15 days. The film became such a hit that it was then dubbed in Telugu as Yevaru? and then remade in Kannada in 2010 titled Shock.

One interesting thing about the film is that Urmila Matondkar, the lead actress, had no name in the film. Urmila Matondkar played the role of a nameless woman referred to as Ma'am.

Even after more than 25 years since its release, Kaun? continues to enjoy a near cult status today and is especially popular for the role played by Urmila Mantondkar. Her expressions in the film were so dangerous and on point that whoever watches the film, is unable to ever forget it.

READ | Aamir Khan's two relatives worked with him in this superhit film, it earned Rs 6 crore at box office, was later remade..