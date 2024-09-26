This film ran 100% housefull for 14 days, had 3 superstars, two never worked together again, made for Rs 2 crore, it..

We are talking about the film Jeete Hain Shaan Se starring Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, and Sanjay Dutt which was released in 1988. Directed by Kawal Sharma, Jeete Hain Shaan Se starred all three big superstars of the late 80s and was a blockbuster.

Every Friday is box office day in India where many films are put to the ultimate test. While some films pass it with flying colours, others achieve unmatched glory. In the era of OTT and multiplexes, the craze of going to theaters to watch films has reduced a bit. But, there was a time when films were released only in talkies and fans would rush to the ticket window to watch the film of their favorite actor or actress. The result was that people would stand in long queues for hours to get tickets. And, when all the tickets were sold, a housefull board would be hung outside the talkies. One such movie was released in the 80s. It had three big superstars of that era whose presence made this film legendary.

Jeete Hain Shaan Se, made on a budget of just Rs 2 crore, earned Rs 8 crore at the box office. It proved to be the biggest hit for Mithun Chakraborty in 1988 and of Kawal Sharma's career.

Jeete Hain Shaan Se, a typical Bollywood action film, also starred Mandakini as Julie, Vijeta Pandit as Kiran, and Danny Denzongpa as Balwant / D.K.

Jeete Hain Shaan Se was the first and the last film that Mithun Chakraborty and Govinda ever starred together in.