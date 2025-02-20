The 1999 film Hum Saath Saathi Hain is one of Sooraj Barjatya's most successful films and has a cult status today. The film stars Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre as the leads along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mohnish Bahl, and Tabu.

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the world so it is natural for him to have also worked with some of the most talented directors in the film industry. However, if there is one director who has yet to work with the superstar, it's Sooraj Barjatya. Despite audiences craving for a Shah Rukh Khan and Sooraj Barjatya film, it has not materialised till now. Recently, when the director was asked if he was ever in talks with Shah Rukh Khan for a film, he revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was initially the first choice for Saif Ali Khan’s role in Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sooraj Barjatya said, "Many years ago, for Hum Saath Saath Hain… We were talking about Saif’s role. But this was a long time ago."

Not only Shah Rukh Khan, but even Madhuri Dixit could not be a part of the film, despite being on board with the idea of playing Salman Khan’s sister-in-law. The filmmaker said things with Madhuri Dixit did not work out as they had previously romanced in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Made on a budget of Rs 10 crores, Hum Saath Saath Hain earned over Rs 80 crore at the box office, eventually becoming the highest-grossing film of the year 1999 and one of the biggest blockbusters of the decade. The film made Saif Ali Khan a superstar and did wonders for his career, especially at a time when it was going through a low phase.

