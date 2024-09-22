This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

This romantic drama was a remake of a Hollywood film, featured Salman Khan, and Priyanka Chopra but failed at the box office.

Multi-starrers like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Stree 2 among others have proved to be huge successes at the box office. However, there have been several films that despite featuring superstars failed at the box office.

One such film starring Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Govinda, and Anil Kapoor, failed miserably at the box office. Made in Rs 35 crore, the film came as a disappointment to the makers and the audience. The film we are talking about is Salaam-e-Ishq.

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, is a 2007 romantic drama film directed by Nikkhil Advani. The film marked his second directorial venture after Kal Ho Naa Ho. While Kal Ho Naa Ho was a major success, this one failed to perform well at the box office and the actors were criticised for their performances in the movie.

It is an unofficial remake of the British film Love Actually and features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Ayesha Takia, Shannon Esra, Sohail Khan, and Isha Koppikar. It weaves six love stories together and follows the relationships of the people within it.

According to IMDb, while Salman Khan was criticized for ‘sleepwalking’, Priyanka Chopra was criticised for overacting in the movie. Made in Rs 35 crore, the film collected only Rs 22 crore at the domestic box office and proved to be a disaster.

After this film, Nikkhil Advani failed to deliver a single hit until Batla House. He directed several films like Chandni Chowk To China, Patiala House, Delhi Safari, D-Day, Hero, and Katti Batti, however, all of them flopped at the box office. Even his recent release Vedaa starring John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sharvari failed miserably at the box office.

Nikkhil Advani is now awaiting the release of his series Freedom at Midnight. The series delves into the partition of India and Pakistan and stars Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, Rajendra Chawla, Luke McGibney, Cordelia Bugeja, Malishka Mendonsa, Arif Zakaria and Ira Dubey in key roles and will stream on Sony LIV.

