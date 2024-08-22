This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

'Ghajini', directed by AR Murugadoss, was a remake of the director's Tamil film of the same name. It starred Aamir Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Rawat in the lead roles.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film 'Ghajini' is still considered one of the most successful films of his career. This film created history at the box office in terms of earnings. Today, we are going to tell you some interesting facts about the film.

Aamir Khan has been a part of the film industry for more than 30 years and made a name for himself worldwide with his powerful acting. In 2008, Aamir Khan worked in the remake of a South film which went on to become a blockbuster. The name of this film is 'Ghajini'. Made for Rs 65 crore, 'Ghajini' went on to earn over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

When the Tamil film was released in theatres in 2005, it proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. If media reports are to be believed, the makers had spent Rs 7 crore in making this film, but when the film was released, it earned a bumper amount of Rs 50 crore at the box office.

This film was liked a lot in the South. You will be surprised to know that when this film was being made in the South, the story was narrated to a dozen actors for this film, and finally at number 13, this film fell into the lap of South superstar Suriya, who created history at the box office by starring in the lead role.

According to media reports, when filmmaker AR Murugadoss had finalised the script of the film, he faced a lot of difficulties in finding the lead actor for 'Ghajini'. Most of the actors refused to do this film. It is said that Ajith had agreed to do this film, but later he refused to do it. Before him, this offer had also gone to R Madhavan and he also refused to do it.

It is also said that Prakash Raj was first approached to play the villain's role in the film, but after his refusal, this role was given to Pradeep Rawat. Before Asin, Jyotika was finalized for the lead actress, but she also refused to do it. Shriya Saran and then Nayantara were approached for the role of a journalist, but things did not work out there either.

Well, when the film was released, it broke all the records at the box office. Seeing the success of this Tamil film, a film with the same name 'Ghajini' was made in Bollywood in 2008, in which Aamir Khan was in the lead role, and the lead actress in this film was also Asin. While the Tamil film earned Rs 50 crores, its Bollywood remake touched the figure of Rs 200 crores. This film proved to be a blockbuster in Bollywood too.

