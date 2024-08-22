This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bride shakes a leg to ‘Single Rehne De’ at her wedding, viral video divides internet; here's why

Badlapur horror: Bombay HC calls sexual assault on minor girls 'shocking', says 'there cannot be compromise on...'

Viral video: Bird swallows four fish in under 15 seconds, internet is stunned

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Meet Hindu priest who opened US Democratic National Convention with Vedic prayers, he belongs to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

'Explain like I'm..': Doctors educate 'boys and men' on consent over..., WATCH

5 coldest places on earth 

5 coldest places on earth 

7 popular foods named after Indian cities

7 popular foods named after Indian cities

8 films, including four blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor rejected

8 films, including four blockbusters, Ranbir Kapoor rejected

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रो�चक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

Shocking! Ahead of Emergency's release, Kangana Ranaut wants these people to be jailed: 'Sabko jail mein dalo'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..

'Ghajini', directed by AR Murugadoss, was a remake of the director's Tamil film of the same name. It starred Aamir Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Rawat in the lead roles.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This film, rejected by 12 actors earned 7 times more than its budget, its Bollywood remake made history, earned Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film 'Ghajini' is still considered one of the most successful films of his career. This film created history at the box office in terms of earnings. Today, we are going to tell you some interesting facts about the film. 

Aamir Khan has been a part of the film industry for more than 30 years and made a name for himself worldwide with his powerful acting. In 2008, Aamir Khan worked in the remake of a South film which went on to become a blockbuster. The name of this film is 'Ghajini'. Made for Rs 65 crore, 'Ghajini' went on to earn over Rs 230 crore at the box office. 

'Ghajini', directed by AR Murugadoss, was a remake of the director's Tamil film of the same name. It starred Aamir Khan, Asin Thottumkal, Jiah Khan, and Pradeep Rawat in the lead roles.

When the Tamil film was released in theatres in 2005, it proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. If media reports are to be believed, the makers had spent Rs 7 crore in making this film, but when the film was released, it earned a bumper amount of Rs 50 crore at the box office.

This film was liked a lot in the South. You will be surprised to know that when this film was being made in the South, the story was narrated to a dozen actors for this film, and finally at number 13, this film fell into the lap of South superstar Suriya, who created history at the box office by starring in the lead role.

According to media reports, when filmmaker AR Murugadoss had finalised the script of the film, he faced a lot of difficulties in finding the lead actor for 'Ghajini'. Most of the actors refused to do this film. It is said that Ajith had agreed to do this film, but later he refused to do it. Before him, this offer had also gone to R Madhavan and he also refused to do it.

It is also said that Prakash Raj was first approached to play the villain's role in the film, but after his refusal, this role was given to Pradeep Rawat. Before Asin, Jyotika was finalized for the lead actress, but she also refused to do it. Shriya Saran and then Nayantara were approached for the role of a journalist, but things did not work out there either.

Well, when the film was released, it broke all the records at the box office. Seeing the success of this Tamil film, a film with the same name 'Ghajini' was made in Bollywood in 2008, in which Aamir Khan was in the lead role, and the lead actress in this film was also Asin. While the Tamil film earned Rs 50 crores, its Bollywood remake touched the figure of Rs 200 crores. This film proved to be a blockbuster in Bollywood too.

READ | Meet world's richest athlete, much wealthier than BCCI, Kohli, Ronaldo, Messi, Dhoni, Tendulkar, has net worth of Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

Viral: Groom's mother discovers bride is her long-lost daughter, here's what happened next

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

After creating a row with her Raksha Bandhan post, Sudha Murty says this

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

Meet actor who was professional wrestler, gave 25 hits in 1 year, has spice packaging business, his net worth is..

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

ICC moves Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 out of Bangladesh amid political unrest, will now be played in…

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

Kajari Teej 2024: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

This star survived World War II, walked miles through forest, had no clothes and food, her brother died; later became...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement