Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a popular filmmaker in Bollywood. Every actor and actress dreams of working with him once in their career. Although Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made many memorable films, in the year 2022, his film without a lead hero remained in the news. The name of that film is Gangubai Kathiawadi. The makers made the film by spending Rs 100 crore, only betting on the lead heroine, and it created such a ruckus at the box office that the film became a blockbuster.

Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi, Gangubai Kathiawadi starred Alia Bhatt in the title role, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn. Gangubai Kathiawadi premiered at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February 2022 and was released in theatres in the same month, 10 days later.

Gangubai Kathiawadi narrates the story of a simple girl from Kathiawad who is forced into prostitution but then rises to the occasion, becoming one of the most influential figures in Bombay's red-light area.

According to a report by India Today, Deepika Padukone and Rani Mukerji had received an offer to play the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, but for some reason, they refused. After this, Gangubai's role fell in Alia Bhatt's lap and made her a superstar. According to an IMDb report, the entire shooting of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was done at night, because according to the story, it could not be shot during the day. Alia Bhatt's strong acting in this was highly praised.

Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Gangubai Kathiawadi created history at the box office, becoming one of the only female-led films to earn Rs 209.77 crore worldwide. At the 69th National Film Awards, Gangubai Kathiawadi won 5 awards, including Best Actress (Alia Bhatt) and Best Screenplay (Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vashishtha). At the 68th Filmfare Awards, the film received a leading 17 nominations and won 11 awards. Gangubai Kathiawadi won a record 49 awards after its release.

