This film, only all-time blockbuster of 2001, was rejected by Kajol, ran in theatres for 25 weeks, lead actors were..., movie is..

About 24 years ago, a film was released in theatres that created history at the box office, becoming the only all-time blockbuster film of 2001. This film made two actors superstars and ran in theatres for 25 weeks. Over the years, the film attained cult status for its patriotic themes and larger-than-life storytelling. The film we are talking about is none other than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles, with Amrish Puri, Lillete Dubey, and Vivek Shauq in supporting roles.

How much did Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha earn at the box office?

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 18.5 crores, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha earned Rs 133 crores at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of its time, surpassing the record held by Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994).

Why did Kajol reject the lead role opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha?

The role of Sakina, Tara Singh aka Sunny Deol's wife, played beautifully by Ameesha Patel, was first offered to none other than Kajol; however, she declined the offer, stating that Gadar: Ek Prem Katha did not align with her preferences.

Does Gadar: Ek Prem Katha have any sequels?

22 years after its release, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha got its sequel, Gadar 2, with Sunny Deol, Utkarsh Sharma, and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles. Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Gadar 2 was released theatrically in August 2023 and was declared one of the highest-grossing films of India.

