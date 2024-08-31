This film had father playing lead hero in son's production, became superflop, made for Rs 275 crore, earned just Rs..

Chiranjeevi's 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' was made on a large scale, a glimpse of which was visible on the big screen. According to the report in Sacnilk, Rs 275 crore was spent in making the film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

It is common for films made on a high budget to flop at the box office. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' released this year flopped at the box office, even though the budget of the film was around Rs 350 crore. The audience did not like the story of this movie. The same thing happened with a film 5 years ago. The name of that movie is 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'. The action-packed Telugu film was released in the year 2019 and had South cinema's megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The special thing is that the film was produced by none other than Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan under the Konidela Production Company. Both of them together made the film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

This movie of Chiranjeevi was based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who blew the trumpet of independence against the British from his kingdom Uyyalawada in the year 1847. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Kiccha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, and Tamannaah Bhatia were seen in important roles in the film.

'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' was a period-drama movie in which Chiranjeevi surprised fans with his action and amazing stunts. Every visual of the film won hearts. There was tremendous buzz about 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' since its release.

It was believed that the movie would rock the box office, but the exact opposite happened. People did not like the story of the film, the effect of which was seen on the box office business.

Forget about earning money after its release, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' could not even recover its cost. In terms of box office collection, 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' proved to be average, only in Telugu. It turned out to be a disaster in other languages ​​like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie did a business of only Rs 246 crore worldwide.

