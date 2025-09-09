Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

This film ended Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi's partnership, director ditched action star to make movie with..., it failed in cinemas, but became hit on TV

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaborated for three blockbusters, but their partnership ended when the director ditched him for bigger money and made a film with Anil Kapoor. Can you guess the film?

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 07:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi
Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi were among the most popular and safest actor-director duos in the 1990s. Whenever they came together, box office records were broken and history was created. Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak; this duo scored a hat-trick at the ticket window and left a deep impact on the masses and critics. For Ghayal and Damini, Sunny won the National Award in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories, respectively. 

Sunny Deol put faith in Santoshi when the world wasn't ready to invest in his vision. He gave the director the chance by leading and producing Ghayal. They were called a dynamic duo, but sadly, they also parted ways, and not on a good note. By the late 1990s, Santoshi and Sunny drifted, and the director went ahead making films with other stars. The much-reported rift happened after the director 'ditched' Sunny with a movie they planned, but Santoshi made it with another actor. 

The film that caused the rift between Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol is..

The 2000-released action drama Pukar was Santoshi's first film outside the Deol camp. This film was originally planned with Sunny Deol. As per the reports, the idea of the film was given by Deol to Santoshi, and they were supposed to make the film in the early 90s. At that time, the film was titled Ajay (which is also Sunny's real name). 

Why Pukar wasn't made with Sunny Deol, but with Anil Kapoor

Reports have it that Anil Kapoor's brother, producer Boney Kapoor, offered a huge amount of money to Santoshi and asked him to make this film with his star brother. The director agreed, and this left Sunny shocked. The action star felt cheated, and thus he decided not to work with him.

Pukar underperformed in cinemas, but...

After a troubled production, Pukar was released in theatres on February 11, 2000. The film earned critical acclaim, mostly for Anil, Madhuri, and Danny's performances, but it was an average at the box office. However, over the years, Pukar earned a cult status, thanks to satellite viewership. For this film, Anil earned his first Best Actor National Award. 

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi bury the hatchet after two decades

After 23 years, Sunny and Rajkumar have decided to bury the hatchet, and they are coming together with Lahore 1947. This film is produced by Aamir Khan, and it's among the most-awaited films. The release date of Lahore 1947 is not locked yet. 

