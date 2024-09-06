Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

ED raids residence of former RG Kar medical college principal Sandip Ghosh, PMLA case registered against him due to...

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

GOAT box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay film beats Vikram, Jailer, 2.0 to become biggest Tamil opener

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

This actor once had no money to buy train ticket, gave 7 continuous blockbusters; was forced to sell his bungalow to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the superhit film 'Phool Aur Kaante' and he became famous in Bollywood right after its release. After that, his second film 'Jigar' was released in 1992 and it also proved to be successful at the box office.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 09:49 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's career has been quite good so far. He has given one hit film after another at the box office, but there was once a time in his life when people started feeling that his career would sink. Then, Ajay Devgn worked in one such film that gave him the superstar title. 

Ajay Devgn's name is included in the list of Bollywood's veteran actors. Today, we are going to tell you something related to him, that hardly anyone knows. This incident is from the year 1993 to 1994 when he was a relatively new actor in Bollywood.

Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the superhit film 'Phool Aur Kaante' and he became famous in Bollywood right after its release. After that, his second film 'Jigar' was released in 1992 and it also proved to be successful at the box office.

Everything was going very well for Ajay Devgn, but the year 1993 turned out to be a challenge for his career. After one flop and disaster film after another in the year 1993, people started feeling that Ajay Devgn's career was about to end.

Everyone thought that his career would sink, but this did not happen, because in the year 1994, Ajay Devgn got a film that made his luck shimmer and it shined so much that even today Ajay Devgn is the king of the box office.

The movie 'Dilwale' which was released in the year 1994 gave Ajay Devgn a superstar status. This film proved to be a superhit at the box office as soon as it was released and it changed the fortunes of not only Ajay Devgn but also Suniel Shetty.

Raveena Tandon was seen in the lead role along with Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. This was a great love story film full of action-drama, all the songs of which also proved to be superhits.

After this film, Ajay Devgn never had to look back. According to Box Office India, 'Dilwale', which was made at just Rs 2.10 crores, was successful in earning a total of Rs 11.98 crores at the box office.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

PM Modi enjoys traditional Indian dishes at world's largest residential palace in Brunei, check menu here

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

Delhi MCD Polls: BJP defeats AAP in ward committee elections, wins 7 out of 12 seats

Unlocking the Power of AI: A Game-Changing Project in the World of Forecasting

Unlocking the Power of AI: A Game-Changing Project in the World of Forecasting

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

Five amazing benefits of drinking 'Haldi-doodh'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement