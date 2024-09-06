This film made Ajay Devgn superstar, saved his sinking career after many flop films, made for Rs 2 crore, earned Rs..

Ajay Devgn made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the superhit film 'Phool Aur Kaante' and he became famous in Bollywood right after its release. After that, his second film 'Jigar' was released in 1992 and it also proved to be successful at the box office.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's career has been quite good so far. He has given one hit film after another at the box office, but there was once a time in his life when people started feeling that his career would sink. Then, Ajay Devgn worked in one such film that gave him the superstar title.

Ajay Devgn's name is included in the list of Bollywood's veteran actors. Today, we are going to tell you something related to him, that hardly anyone knows. This incident is from the year 1993 to 1994 when he was a relatively new actor in Bollywood.

Everything was going very well for Ajay Devgn, but the year 1993 turned out to be a challenge for his career. After one flop and disaster film after another in the year 1993, people started feeling that Ajay Devgn's career was about to end.

Everyone thought that his career would sink, but this did not happen, because in the year 1994, Ajay Devgn got a film that made his luck shimmer and it shined so much that even today Ajay Devgn is the king of the box office.

The movie 'Dilwale' which was released in the year 1994 gave Ajay Devgn a superstar status. This film proved to be a superhit at the box office as soon as it was released and it changed the fortunes of not only Ajay Devgn but also Suniel Shetty.

Raveena Tandon was seen in the lead role along with Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. This was a great love story film full of action-drama, all the songs of which also proved to be superhits.

After this film, Ajay Devgn never had to look back. According to Box Office India, 'Dilwale', which was made at just Rs 2.10 crores, was successful in earning a total of Rs 11.98 crores at the box office.