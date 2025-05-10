Deewana was well received by critics and emerged as a major commercial success. It became the second-highest-grossing film of 1992, surpassed only by Beta, starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, and Aruna Irani. Shah Rukh Khan's debut film Deewana earned over Rs 14 crore at the box office.

In the year 1992, a romantic drama film featuring superstar Rishi Kapoor was released in the theatres. This film, directed by Raj Kanwar and written by Sagar Sarhadi, also marked the debut of future megastar Shah Rukh Khan. We are talking about the film Deewana, which was released in June 1992, and starred Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti, and Shah Rukh Khan in his debut. Despite Deewana being Shah Rukh Khan's first film, his role impressed audiences so much that a seasoned star like Rishi Kapoor was also overshadowed by him.

Shah Rukh Khan's debut film Deewana earned over Rs 14 crore at the box office and, at the 38th Filmfare Awards, it received 9 nominations and won 5 awards, including Best Male Debut (Shah Rukh Khan) and Best Female Debut (Divya Bharti). Deewana also ran at theatres for 50 weeks and emerged as a golden jubilee film. The film has been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video since 2020.

In an exciting update, the film's producer, Guddu Dhanoa, also recently revealed that, more than 30 years later, Deewana is all set to find a new life through its sequel. All the details about Deewana 2 are yet to be finalized. It is unclear if Shah Rukh Khan will return in some capacity for the sequel or if it will introduce new characters altogether.

