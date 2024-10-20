This film which had three newcomers, was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, became a box-office success

Many newcomers make their debuts every year in Bollywood, however, only a few of them are able to catch audiences and filmmakers' attention and become stars with their first film. This film had 3 newcomers and made all of them star in Bollywood.

The film we are talking about saw a legal case upon release and was even rejected by Shah Rukh Khan. However, despite this, it became a huge hit at the box office and made the three newcomers stars. It is Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

Karan Johar’s Student of the Year starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The film marked their debut in Bollywood and was successful in establishing them in the industry. While Varun and Sidharth had earlier worked as KJO’s assistants, Alia Bhatt auditioned for her role in the film. In fact, Alia Bhatt was amongst the 500 other people who auditioned for the role and was even asked to lose 20 kgs of weight if she wanted to be a part of the film.

Karan Johar wanted Shah Rukh Khan to portray the principal in the film. However, Khan was busy filming Yash Chopra's directorial Jab Tak Hai Jaan with Katrina Kaif at the time. Due to scheduling conflicts (since he was in the middle of filming JTHJ) Khan opted out and the role of the school principal went to Rishi Kapoor.

The film was produced by Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Upon release, a case was registered against director Karan Johar, producer Gauri Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the religious feelings of people by referring to the mythological figure Radha as "sexy" in a song in this film.

However, despite all the hurdles, the film became a huge hit at the box office. Made in Rs 59 crore, it earned Rs 97 crore at the box office worldwide. After this, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra went on to give several hits and blockbuster and became the leading stars of Bollywood.

Recently, the film completed 12 years and to celebrate it, Karan Johar shared some BTS images from the film’s shoot and wrote, “Along with the post, he wrote, "Let's start with...there's something about

'Today', something very special!!! 12 years and I look back at the film I embarked on, solely to have the best time of my life. And the best time, it was! #SOTY."

