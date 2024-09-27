This film considered flop despite being in top 6 highest grossers of the year, it was based on a Telugu film

From Thugs of Hindostan to Adipurush, there are several multi-starrers, high-budgeted films that failed to perform well at the box office and despite earning a huge amount, were considered flops. Another such film, which was among the highest-grossers of 2014, was considered a flop.

The film we are talking about starred four Bollywood superstars and was still considered a flop. It is Salman Khan's political action drama film Jai Ho. Jai Ho was directed by Sohail Khan, who also produced the film under the banner Sohail Khan Productions and co-produced by Sunil Lulla under Eros International. The film was a remake of the Telugu film Stalin, which was also inspired by the American drama film Pay It Forward. The film stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa, Sana Khan and Aditya Pancholi, while Sunil Shetty and Genelia D'Souza made cameo appearances.

Made in Rs 65 crore, the film collected Rs 186 crore at the box office and was amongst the six highest-grossing films of 2014. However, despite this, it \was considered a flop. Salman Khan said in an interview with PTI, "An actor wants his next film to be better and larger than their previous film. Either that film can be convincing or sometimes it becomes too much. After Dabangg, we made a realistic film ('Jai Ho'), where the hero is a trained man but he also gets hurt and falls. But it became a serious film in a way."

He added, "I think the release time of January (was not good) that time schools start, everyone is just out from holiday mood. And our ticket prices were Rs 250 on weekends and even lower on weekdays which I think was the big mistake but we did this for our fans. Eventually, it is Rs 126 crore ka flop which is fine."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murdagoss, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release on Eid next year.

