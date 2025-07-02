Cheeni Kum, directed by R Balki, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, Swini Khara, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Vadivelu in lead roles. Released in 2007, Cheeni Kum saw 64-year-old Amitabh Bachchan romancing 36-year-old Tabu.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has worked in a variety of films over the years, earning praise for the different characters that he brings to life on screen. In 2007, 18 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in an erotic comedy film in which he romanced a 29-year-younger actress. The film was initially received with a pinch of salt, but later turned out to be a massive commercial success. The film we are talking about is none other than Cheeni Kum.

In which film did Amitabh Bachchan work with Tabu?

Cheeni Kum, directed by R Balki, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, Swini Khara, Gurpreet Ghuggi, and Vadivelu in lead roles. Released in 2007, Cheeni Kum saw 64-year-old Amitabh Bachchan romancing 36-year-old Tabu. The film featured Tabu as Nina Verma, a 34-year-old woman who falls in love with a 64-year-old chef, played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Was Cheeni Kum a hit at the box office?

Before its release in India, Cheeni Kum premiered at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and Leicester Square. It was released theatrically on May 25, 2007. Made on a modest budget of just Rs 11 crore, Cheeni Kum earned over Rs 24 crores at the box office, proving to be a massive commercial success. The film received positive reviews from both audiences and critics for its direction, story, dialogue, soundtrack, and performances of the cast.

About Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's romantic comedy movie Cheeni Kum was shot in just 45 days, as per IMDb. The film was directed by R Balki and was his first film as a director. Tabu and Amitabh Bachchan's strong performance in Cheeni Kum was highly praised. At the 53rd Filmfare Awards, Cheeni Kum received 1 award – Best Actress (Critics) (Tabu). It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

