In the same year as Beta, Amitabh Bachchan's Khuda Gawah, Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana, Govinda's Shola Aur Shabnam, and Dharmendra's film Tahalka were also released. But, Anil Kapoor's Beta defeated these four films and emerged on top.

Anil Kapoor is counted among some of the most popular veteran actors in Bollywood. There was a time when the film careers of Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dharmendra were at their peak, however, Anil Kapoor played the lead role in such a blockbuster film that he left every competitor behind at the box office. This film was released in 1992, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. Before the release, many changes were made to the film, the first half of it was also re-shot. But, despite this, the film emerged as a blockbuster. We are talking about Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit starrer Beta.

Beta was released in 1992 and became the highest-grossing film of the year. However, this feat was not easily achieved. Indra Kumar, the director of the film, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed that when he watched the first half of Beta, he was shocked.

"When I watched the first half of Beta, I thought to myself: ‘Bahaut bakwaas picture hai.’ But, the second half was outstanding. My distributors were quite happy after the trial show. But, I wasn’t convinced. At night, I went to Ashok (Thakeria)’s house and told him, ‘Ashok, the first half seems too ‘bakwas, looks very dated.’ He was like, ‘Are you crazy? You want to re-shoot the entire first half? We have already exceeded the planned budget for this film.’ I was like, ‘Please give me just two days.'"

Indra Kumar revealed how he rewrote and shot the entire first half in 2 days. He also told Anil Kapoor about the change in the story, and the film created history at the box office.

Beta gave a new direction to Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor's career and rocked the box office in terms of earnings. Beta, which was the official remake of the 1987 Tamil film Enga Chinna Rasa written and directed by K Bhagyaraj, reportedly earned over Rs 20 crore at the box office. To this date, apart from its gripping storyline, Beta is known for its songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga and Koyal Si Teri Boli.

