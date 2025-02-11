Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz, Barfi! became a blockbuster upon its release in 2012.

From Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saajan to Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, there have been many heartwarming, emotional love triangles made in Bollywood. Another addition to this list is the 2012 period romantic comedy drama Barfi! starring Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz in the leading roles.

Set in Darjeeling and Kolkata in the 1970s, the Anurag Basu directorial focuses on Barfi (Kapoor), a deaf-mute young man, and explores his relationships with two women, the beautiful Shruti (D'Cruz) and the autistic Jhilmil (Chopra). Even without any action and villain, Barfi! won over the hearts of the audiences and critics with its excellent direction, gripping non-linear narrative, brilliant performances, stunning cinematography, and lovely music.

Made in just around Rs 35 crore, Barfi! was produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banner UTV Motion Pictures. The film went on to become a blockbuster as it earned Rs 112 crore net in India and grossed Rs 175 crore worldwide. It became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012.

One of the major reasons behind its success was also its unforgettable soundtrack composed by Pritam. The delightful romantic tracks including Phir Le Aaya Dil, Main Kya Karoon, Kyon, Saawali Si Raat, and Aashiyan are still popular today. While Mohit Chauhan, Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshan, Papon, Nikhil Paul George, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Rekha Bhardwaj sang the beautiful tracks; Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Pandit, Neelesh Misra, and Sayeed Quadri wrote them.

Barfi! was also chosen as India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Award at the 85th Academy Awards or the Oscars, but failed to secure a nomination. The film won the most number of awards at the 58th Filmfare Awards, a total of seven, for Best Film, Best Actor to Ranbir Kapoor, Best Female Debut to Ileana D'Cruz, Best Music Director and Best Background Score to Pritam, Best Production Design to Rajat Poddar, and Sony Trendsetter of the Year.