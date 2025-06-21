Directed by Vijay Bhatt, Baiju Bawra was based on classical music and enjoyed a 100-week run in the theatres. Baiju Bawra starred Bharat Bhushan as Baiju, with Meena Kumari playing his love interest Gauri.

Many stars came to Bollywood and won everyone's hearts with their acting. There was one actor who did small roles at the beginning of his career, but in the year 1952, he played such a role that he gave tough competition to Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. This blockbuster film was rejected by Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar, but it changed the fortunes of this new actor, making him an overnight star. Before the release of the film, people had expressed apprehensions that it would be a flop; however, the movie became an 'overwhelming success'.

Baiju Bawra made Bharat Bhushan a superstar

That famous actor of Hindi cinema was none other than Bharat Bhushan who performed so well in films like Kalidas, Tansen, Kabir, Mirza Ghalib, and Baiju Bawra that he gave tough competition to big stars. Before this, he used to play only small roles in films but one film made him a star overnight.

That classic film, released in 1952, is Baiju Bawra. When the film hit the theatres, it moved forward at a very slow pace. People even warned director Vijay Bhatt about the kind of film he was making. Despite the warnings, the director was adamant about making this film. He was also criticised a lot; however, when the film was released, it created such a stir in the theatres that it had a mighty 100-week run in the theatres.

All about Baiju Bawra

Directed by Vijay Bhatt, Baiju Bawra was based on classical music and enjoyed a 100-week run in the theatres. Baiju Bawra starred Bharat Bhushan as Baiju, with Meena Kumari playing his love interest Gauri. Meena Kumari became the first-ever Filmfare Best Actress Award winner in 1954. Baiju Bawra reportedly earned a whopping Rs 1.25 crore in 1952, which is over Rs 130 crore, if adjusted for inflation today.

READ | 'I had become naked...': Meet actress who became superstar after marriage, never wore deep neck blouse, short skirts, cried after…, her name is..