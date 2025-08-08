Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East

Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked UPSC exam, later resigned as IAS officer due to...

BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August

Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...

This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..

Roger Federer birthday: A look at global Tennis icon's Rs 130000000 net worth including lucrative contract worth Rs..., he is married to...

Open AI's latest GPT 5 model unveiled: Know key features, how it is different from GPT-4?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'

Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu

Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Rajiv Rai reveals Divya Bharti would have been 'biggest superstar' | Exclusive

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...

Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'

Trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you

5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks

5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks

Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts

Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..

Was Baghban a hit or a flop? Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned a whopping Rs 43.11 crore at the box office. Baghban was the year's fifth-highest-grossing Indian film, and over the years, via airing on TV channels, it has gained cult status.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..

TRENDING NOW

The multi-starrer film Baghban with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini was a blockbuster film of the year 2003, which showed drama, emotions, and the importance of family values. Baghban narrates the story of an elderly couple, Raj and Pooja, who have been married for 40 years, and neither of their sons wants to take care of both parents, causing the couple to live separately. The story then shows how their adopted child, Alok Malhotra aka Salman Khan, helps them. Salman Khan played a cameo role in this film, but do you know that after the entire film was made, no actor was ready to play the character of Alok, but Salman Khan said yes to this role in a jiffy.

Why did Salman Khan agree to appear in a cameo role in Bhagban? 

Ravi Chopra’s wife, Renu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, shared how finding a distributor for Baghban was difficult, as most dismissed the project as "old-fashioned". Speaking about Salman Khan's surprise cameo in the film, Renu Chopra revealed how Baghban was already completed, except for a guest appearance role. "No distributor wanted to touch the film. They thought it was outdated, especially since Amit ji was facing a rough patch in his career, having just made a comeback with Mohabbatein and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Then someone suggested approaching Salman Khan for the remaining part."

Ravi Chopra then personally visited Salman Khan at his home to convince him to star in Baghban. "Ravi went to Salman’s two-room apartment, where the Khan brothers were casually working out. One by one, they stepped out in shorts, making Ravi feel overdressed. When Salman heard the role, he immediately agreed, saying, ‘I love this boy, Alok Malhotra. This is exactly how I feel about my parents. I worship them, and I will do this role.’ He didn’t ask about payment; he just wanted to know where to show up for the shoot," Renu Chopra said. 

Was Baghban a hit or a flop? 

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned a whopping Rs 43.11 crore at the box office. Baghban was the year's fifth-highest-grossing Indian film, and over the years, via airing on TV channels, it has gained cult status.

READ | Nita Ambani's children Akash, Isha Ambani, and Anant's earnings from Reliance in FY25 REVEALED, Mukesh Ambani took home...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians rescued
Uttarakhand landslides: Army leads relief ops in Dharali, over 350 civilians res
‘I only promoted gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on ED probe, watch
‘I only promoted gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on ED probe
Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'
Day after Trump slaps India with additional tariff, China issues BIG statement
Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 60 feared swept away as cloudburst triggers flash floods in
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to marry Sunil Dutt, had crush on Salman Khan, is still single at 63, her name is...
Meet actress who was discovered by Yash Chopra, made debut at 16, wished to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'
Trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you
5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks
5 times Aneet Padda made us fall in love with her Saiyaara looks
Son of Sardaar 2 star Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza, pasta cravings with power workouts
Mrunal Thakur’s fitness routine balances pizza cravings with power workouts
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
International Cat Day 2025: Meet 6 Bollywood actresses who are cat moms
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'
Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness traine
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE