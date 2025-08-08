This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..

Was Baghban a hit or a flop? Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned a whopping Rs 43.11 crore at the box office. Baghban was the year's fifth-highest-grossing Indian film, and over the years, via airing on TV channels, it has gained cult status.

The multi-starrer film Baghban with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini was a blockbuster film of the year 2003, which showed drama, emotions, and the importance of family values. Baghban narrates the story of an elderly couple, Raj and Pooja, who have been married for 40 years, and neither of their sons wants to take care of both parents, causing the couple to live separately. The story then shows how their adopted child, Alok Malhotra aka Salman Khan, helps them. Salman Khan played a cameo role in this film, but do you know that after the entire film was made, no actor was ready to play the character of Alok, but Salman Khan said yes to this role in a jiffy.

Why did Salman Khan agree to appear in a cameo role in Bhagban?

Ravi Chopra’s wife, Renu Chopra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, shared how finding a distributor for Baghban was difficult, as most dismissed the project as "old-fashioned". Speaking about Salman Khan's surprise cameo in the film, Renu Chopra revealed how Baghban was already completed, except for a guest appearance role. "No distributor wanted to touch the film. They thought it was outdated, especially since Amit ji was facing a rough patch in his career, having just made a comeback with Mohabbatein and Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Then someone suggested approaching Salman Khan for the remaining part."

Ravi Chopra then personally visited Salman Khan at his home to convince him to star in Baghban. "Ravi went to Salman’s two-room apartment, where the Khan brothers were casually working out. One by one, they stepped out in shorts, making Ravi feel overdressed. When Salman heard the role, he immediately agreed, saying, ‘I love this boy, Alok Malhotra. This is exactly how I feel about my parents. I worship them, and I will do this role.’ He didn’t ask about payment; he just wanted to know where to show up for the shoot," Renu Chopra said.

Was Baghban a hit or a flop?

Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini's Baghban was made on a budget of Rs 10 crore and earned a whopping Rs 43.11 crore at the box office. Baghban was the year's fifth-highest-grossing Indian film, and over the years, via airing on TV channels, it has gained cult status.

READ | Nita Ambani's children Akash, Isha Ambani, and Anant's earnings from Reliance in FY25 REVEALED, Mukesh Ambani took home...