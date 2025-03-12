Many are unaware that Baazigar, which made Shah Rukh Khan a star overnight, was first offered to not one but many superstars. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan rejected the film as they did not want to play an anti-hero.

Shah Rukh Khan, despite being an outsider, made a name for himself as one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. Shah Rukh Khan started his career in television but his career did not follow a hero's trajectory. The actor first became a Bollywood star with a negative role and then transitioned into becoming a romance king. Shah Rukh Khan worked in several films at the beginning of his career, but his breakthrough finally came with Baazigar, his first film as an anti-hero.

Baazigar is a 1993 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies. The film starred Kajol and also marked Shilpa Shetty's debut. Made on a budget of just Rs 4 crores, Baazigar became a turning point at the box office, earning Rs 32 crores, which is 8 times its budget. The film changed the course of Shah Rukh Khan's career.

Many are unaware that Baazigar, which made Shah Rukh Khan a star overnight, was first offered to not one but many superstars. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan rejected the film as they did not want to play an anti-hero. Shah Rukh Khan eventually convinced producers Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain that only he could pull off the role and the rest is history.

Not only this, but Shilpa Shetty's role in the film was also initially offered to Madhoo, who has been a part of multiple successful projects like Roja, Phool Aur Kaante, and Gentleman, but she also rejected the film, despite having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan.

In an interview, Madhoo was once quoted as saying, "When one talks about a crush, the first name that comes to my mind is Shah Rukh Khan. His charisma and the way he does things on screen, what he represents, appeals to me. I am his biggest fan. Even when his films flop, he doesn’t do well at the box office or he does horrible work, he is just like a God."

Speaking about why she rejected Baazigar, Madhoo said, "Because I was focused on five film industries. I never did more than one film at a time. I was busy doing films in all the states and I had no regrets. I had to reject Baazigar. I was offered Shilpa Shetty’s role, but as I said, I have no regrets at all. I didn’t do Baazigar because I was doing some other movie. I don’t want to erase any experiences in life."

