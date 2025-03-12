BOLLYWOOD
Many are unaware that Baazigar, which made Shah Rukh Khan a star overnight, was first offered to not one but many superstars. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan rejected the film as they did not want to play an anti-hero.
Shah Rukh Khan, despite being an outsider, made a name for himself as one of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry. Shah Rukh Khan started his career in television but his career did not follow a hero's trajectory. The actor first became a Bollywood star with a negative role and then transitioned into becoming a romance king. Shah Rukh Khan worked in several films at the beginning of his career, but his breakthrough finally came with Baazigar, his first film as an anti-hero.
Baazigar is a 1993 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film directed by Abbas–Mustan and produced by Venus Movies. The film starred Kajol and also marked Shilpa Shetty's debut. Made on a budget of just Rs 4 crores, Baazigar became a turning point at the box office, earning Rs 32 crores, which is 8 times its budget. The film changed the course of Shah Rukh Khan's career.
Many are unaware that Baazigar, which made Shah Rukh Khan a star overnight, was first offered to not one but many superstars. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan rejected the film as they did not want to play an anti-hero. Shah Rukh Khan eventually convinced producers Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain that only he could pull off the role and the rest is history.
Not only this, but Shilpa Shetty's role in the film was also initially offered to Madhoo, who has been a part of multiple successful projects like Roja, Phool Aur Kaante, and Gentleman, but she also rejected the film, despite having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan.
In an interview, Madhoo was once quoted as saying, "When one talks about a crush, the first name that comes to my mind is Shah Rukh Khan. His charisma and the way he does things on screen, what he represents, appeals to me. I am his biggest fan. Even when his films flop, he doesn’t do well at the box office or he does horrible work, he is just like a God."
Speaking about why she rejected Baazigar, Madhoo said, "Because I was focused on five film industries. I never did more than one film at a time. I was busy doing films in all the states and I had no regrets. I had to reject Baazigar. I was offered Shilpa Shetty’s role, but as I said, I have no regrets at all. I didn’t do Baazigar because I was doing some other movie. I don’t want to erase any experiences in life."
READ | Meet actress who became highest-paid at 19, one role made her overnight star, was linked to married actor, then quit films to marry Pakistani cricketer but..
Selena Gomez reveals new single with Benny Blanco's is inspired by their first date, shares 'first official photo together'
Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin's wife Victoria arrested for allegedly planning his murder with prison inmate
Man hits big JACKPOT, discovers Reliance shares bought in 1988, they are now worth Rs...
Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi worked together for first time in this film, its story was inspired by two Hollywood films, was remade thrice, made for Rs 23 lakh, it earned Rs..
Mukesh Ambani's Jio signs deal to bring SpaceX's Starlink internet to India
This film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor made Shah Rukh Khan a superstar, was rejected by actress who had crush on him because..
Meet man, well-known investor, who owns India's most successful supermarket chains, customers purchase goods worth lakhs every hour, his name is...
Meet actress who became highest-paid at 19, one role made her overnight star, was linked to married actor, then quit films to marry Pakistani cricketer but..
Meet China's richest person, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, is founder of..., his net worth is...
Akshay Kumar sells his Borivali apartment, he bought house in 2017 for Rs 2.35 crores, earns huge profit by selling it at...
US Vice President JD Vance to visit India with second lady Usha Vance this month
Sidharth Malhotra reacts to Kiara Advani's pregnancy for first time, talks about parenting goals with her: 'Get your boys in check'
This is India’s fastest Rajdhani Express, travels distance of 1384 km in just 15 hours 32 minutes, its route is...
Donald Trump buys 'beautiful' red Tesla, turns White House into showroom, Elon Musk company’s slumping stock climbs
Javed Akhtar predicts Aamir Khan's upcoming production will be record-breaking blockbuster, fans debate whether it's 'Lahore 1947 or Sitaare Zameen Par'
Donald Trump provides BIG update on Russia-Ukraine war, says Kyiv has agreed for ceasefire, hopefully Moscow will...
Karnataka bodybuilder’s look as traditional South Indian bride wins hearts on social media, know inspiration behind her fitness
From Rohit Sharma to Sourav Ganguly, Indian skippers with most ICC trophies
Ratan Tata's TCS to acquire another company for Rs 2250 crore, its business is...
Gautam Adani WINS massive housing redevelopment project in Mumbai worth Rs...
Meet man, who starred in a movie and appeared in a reality show, is now a cricketer, he is...
Kartik Aaryan is dating this South sensation? Actor's mom BREAKS silence on his relationship rumours: 'Ghar ki demand is...'
DNA TV Show: Why Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asked people to have more babies
Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir makes BIG remark on Aurangzeb: 'No need to destroy Mughal emperor's grave'
MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi reach Dehradun to attend Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding | Know wedding venue
Film magazines banned Amitabh Bachchan at the peak of his career, accused him of being responsible for...
Meet woman who has bought 2984057 shares of Narayana Murthy's Infosys for Rs...; she works as...
Abhishek Bachchan says his 82-year-old father Amitabh Bachchan is 'still learning': 'It's important for...'
Shreyas Iyer names 3 people who support him in tough times, says 'will always keep them with me'
Chamak 2 trailer: Paramvir Singh Cheema's quest to avenge Gippy Grewal's death will conclude, battle for Teeja Sur intensifies with Manoj Pahwa, Mohit Malik
Rajesh Khanna was married to Dimple Kapadia but he shared 'toothbrush' with another actress, she was...
Meet Bollywood actor who wears a locket with Ayatul Kursi inscribed, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, trained Hrithik Roshan, he is...
Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India’s richest women, know her educational qualifications, net worth and unknown fac
After DeepSeek, China launches THIS AI which mimics human learning
Shreyas Iyer makes a BOLD statement on KKR releasing him despite winning IPL 2024 edition, says 'didn't get the recognition..'
Pakistan train hijack: BLA issues fresh statement, claims killing 20 soldiers, taking 182 hostages
Kareena Kapoor reveals why she's avoiding sex scenes in Bollywood: 'We’re still not as open as..'
BIG allegations against ex-Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg in new book, called them ‘careless’ due to...
Did Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami hatch conspiracy to stage coup in Bangladesh? Plan to capture Dhaka deconstructed...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio wins again, adds nearly 40 lakh subscribers in just...; BSNL loses...
Hardik Pandya REVEALS his 'next goal' after clinching Champions Trophy 2025, it is not IPL 2025 title but...
IIFA Awards 2025: When, where to watch star-studded show featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Leadership Lessons from Senegal: A Contrast with Indian Politics
Optimizing Supply Chain Management in the Modern Era: Strategies, Challenges, and the Role of Technology
Aamir Khan vs Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt teases 'the greatest rivalry of the year' between her favourite actors
'I bow to the warrior who..': Vicky Kaushal pens heartfelt tribute to 'Chhaava' Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on his death anniversary
Manik Shah’s Journey: From FMCG Pioneer to Global Visionary
What is BLA? Why has it HIJACKED train in Pakistan's Balochistan? Know about separatist organisation
Jaffar Express train firing: BLA militant group takes passengers hostage, gives BIG threat, says 'We will...’
Sonu Nigam slams IIFA Awards 2025 for not nominating him for Best Playback Singer: 'You were answerable to...'
BIG move by Sunil Mittal, Airtel teams up with world's richest man Elon Musk for...
Meet man, son of compounder, topped JEE with perfect 360 score, not working with big tech company, started his...
India Post celebrates Champions Trophy 2025 win, unveils special cancellation postal marking
Chum Darang channels 'androgynous energy' in unbuttoned blazer without shirt, Karan Veer Mehra calls her...
Anil Ambani-led Rs 8932 crore company's BIG move to improve efficiency, cost savings, it is...
Best Steroids For Muscle Growth - Top Steroid Cycles For Bulking, Dosage, Side Effects, Before and After Results
Tu Yaa Main: Shanaya Kapoor's debut with Adarsh Gourav is 'collab goes horribly wrong', first look impresses netizens
Karnataka govt orders probe against DGP K Ramachandra Rao, Ranya Rao's alleged misuse of VIP protocols in gold smuggling case
Not Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan wanted to work with this director: 'He never offered me a film'
Unlock the Secrets to Elite College Admissions with Caroline Linger and Jose Kumar’s Groundbreaking New Book
Bloodbath on Wall Street: $1.7 trillion wiped out as US stocks crash following Donald Trump's tariff plan
Healthians Named No. 1 Diagnostic Service Provider in Delhi NCR and Mumbai
SportingTwist: India’s Fast-Growing Sports Hub Delivering Live Scores, Updates & Insights on Cricket, IPL 2025 & Global Sports
Dr. Mona Dahiya: Redefining Excellence as the Best IVF Doctor in Delhi
Sonakshi Sinha shares secret beauty tips, gives a sneak-peek into her glam-kit
Subhash Ghai remembers Rishi Kapoor, shares unseen, rare BTS photo of late star from Karz: 'Can't believe it'
Congress mocks 'Frequent Flier' PM Modi over Mauritius visit, says 'People of Manipur continue to wait'
Meet woman, widowed at 18, became first female engineer in India, worked with United Nations; not from IIT, NIT; she is...
My Wall - Best tech platform for influencers and creators
Meet outsider who worked as camera assitant, later bagged blockbuster film, gave Rs 2000 crore debut, became one of biggest Bollywood stars, she is..
'Testosterones are active...': Kunickaa Sadanand talks about Akshay Kumar's affairs, says 'mere se ek saal....'
'Invest in actors not in...': Hansal Mehta says Bollywood isn't dying, it's waiting to be...
PDP Shipping & Projects Limited announces IPO opening
Chinese Navy in war exercise in Indian Ocean! Why Russia, Iran are with Beijing? It may upset India because...
Meet woman, studied at top university of England, married to son of Union Minister; her family has business worth Rs...
Sonia Mishra Charts out Enterprise Risk Assessment while Integrating Multifaceted Security Metrics to Stay Ahead of Emerging Threats
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani own THESE luxurious properties, not just Rs 15000 crore Antilia, list also includes...
Teen who survived months on just 'water diet' dies, weighed only 24 kg
Were Indian tourists behind chaos at Thailand's Pattaya beach? Truth about viral video is...
Not Delhi but this small town in north-eastern India tops global pollution list
Shillong Teer Lottery Results TODAY March 11, 2025 LIVE Updates: Check winning numbers for 1st, 2nd-round lucky draw
Kerala Lottery Result March 11: Sthree Sakthi SS 456 Tuesday winner list DECLARED; first prize Rs 75 Lakh
Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar denies minister involvement, terms reports as...
Prabhas rejected this film because he didn’t want to play one-sided lover, later Allu Arjun starred in it and the film became a superhit
'PhoneHood has overtaken Motherhood': Mother 'forgets' baby in park while talking on phone; netizens react
Jharkhand: Who was Aman Sahu? Know about notorious gangster killed in police encounter
Meet actor who was humiliated, denied auditions, his father became suicidal; he now gives Rs 700 crore blockbusters
After wedding gown, Samantha Ruth Prabhu repurposes engagement ring given by ex-husband Naga Chaitanya into a pendant? Here's what we know
After thrilling Champions Trophy win, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli likely to reunite with MS Dhoni in Mussoorie for Rishabh Pant's...
This actor faced rejections in 100 auditions, gave back-to-back 3 flops in a month, now gives blockbusters; is worth Rs...
Kesari Veer: Legends Of Somnath postponed; Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi starrer to now release on...
What is autopen signature? Ex-US President Joe Biden accused of using device on key White House orders
World's fastest train can reach top speed of 400 kmph, not Vande Bharat, Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, is built by THIS country, it is...
This hit film almost had Rajesh Khanna play lead role, it later went to Shatrughan Sinha, made him a star, was then remade with Vinod Khanna and Akshay Kumar, its..
Not Sara Tendulkar, Shubman Gill is dating THIS TV actor? Recent pictures spark rumours
Raveena Tandon opens up on daughter Chaya breaking stereotypical norms, her interfaith marriage: 'Sindoor was put in church’
Delhi-NCR weather: Temperature rises as air quality slips to 'poor' category; rainfall likely on THESE days
Rajesh Khanna watched the original Bengali film 24 times before starting shooting for this blockbuster Hindi film, heroine was…
After Yuzvendra Chahal's photos with RJ Mahvesh go viral, his ex-wife Dhanashree Verma unarchives old Instagram photos with..
Amitabh Bachchan shot for two films simultaneously, one in morning and one in evening shift, both become superhits and made him a star, they are..