This film, made 4 times with same name had superstars, only one became superhit, no actor could compete with..

Today, we are going to tell you about 4 such films that were made with the same name, but only 1 film was able to create magic at the box office, in which Dev Anand was in the lead role.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

This film, made 4 times with same name had superstars, only one became superhit, no actor could compete with..
Although 2 or 3 films have been made with the same name many times in Bollywood, there are very few films that have been made 4 times with the same name. Today, we are going to tell you about 4 such films that were made with the same name, but only 1 film was able to create magic at the box office, in which Dev Anand was in the lead role. 

'Baazi' (1951): The first film titled 'Baazi' to hit the theatres was released in July 1951, a crime drama directed by Guru Dutt. It was the second film from Dev Anand's production house Navketan Films and according to Wikipedia, the film was given to Dutt as per a promise made by Dev Anand to Guru Dutt during his struggling days.

This was the first film in which Dev Anand came up with his unique style of rapid-fire. It was a huge box office success and was the second highest-grossing film of 1951 after 'Awaara'.

'Baazi' (1968): The second film named 'Baazi' was released in theatres in November 1968, which was a thriller film directed by Moni Bhattacharjee. Dharmendra, Waheeda Rehman, Johnny Walker, and Helen were seen together in this film.

The music of the film was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji. According to media reports, this film did not have much impact on the box office and proved to be average.

'Baazi' (1984): For the third time, the film titled 'Baazi' was released in theatres in April 1984 and in this too, Dharmendra was seen playing the lead role. This was an action film, directed by Raj N. Sippy.

Apart from Dharmendra, Rekha, Mithun Chakraborty, Ranjeeta, Shakti Kapoor, Madan Puri, and Mac Mohan were seen playing important roles in the film. This film also did not have any special impact and it proved to be average at the box office.

'Baazi' (1995): The fourth film titled 'Baazi' was released in theatres in April 1995 and proved to be a flop at the box office. The audience did not like this film at all. It was an action thriller film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and featured Mamta Kulkarni in the lead role alongside Aamir Khan.

You will be surprised to know that till now a total of 4 films have been made in Bollywood with the name 'Baazi'. When the first film named 'Baazi' was made in 1951, it proved to be a box office success, but after that, all the films made with this name proved to be flops.

READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded same fees as Shah Rukh Khan, lost film that made Preity Zinta a superstar, earned Rs...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
