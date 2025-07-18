This film, rejected by Hrithik Roshan, was made for Rs 180 crores, VFX alone cost Rs 85 crores, movie took 3 years to make, won 55 awards, name is..., lead actors were..

Before Baahubali made Prabhas a pan-India star, the film was offered to Hrithik Roshan; however, the actor rejected it due to prior commitments and a wish to avoid a similar historical role after Jodhaa Akbar.

10 years ago, a powerful film was released in India, which opened the door for the success of pan-India films. This film not only changed the dynamic of box office numbers but also won 55 awards, acknowledging its greatness. The audience liked the story so much that the film became a cult and went on to earn more than Rs 600 crores worldwide. We are talking about none other than Baahubali: The Beginning, or Baahubali, a film by SS Rajamouli, which starred Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar.

How much did Baahubali: The Beginning earn at the box office?

Baahubali, which made both SS Rajamouli and Prabhas superstars, was made on a budget of Rs 180 crores, making it the most expensive Indian film at its time of release. Baahubali was shot in Telugu and Tamil, but its visuals, storyline, and acting made it a spectacle all over India. According to the IMDb report, Prabhas' film was made in Rs 180 crore, out of which Rs 85 crore was spent only on VFX, to give the film a larger-than-life feel.

Baahubali took three years to be made and earned a whopping Rs 650 crores worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Telugu film and the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide at the time of its release. Baahubali is currently the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.

Baahubali: The Beginning won 55 awards and has an IMDb rating of over 8

Baahubali received two National Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Special Effects. According to IMDb, the film won a total of 55 awards. It enjoys an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10.

Why did Hrithik Roshan reject Baahubali: The Beginning?

