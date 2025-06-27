Rajesh Khanna worked with many actresses in his career, including Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman, Waheeda Rehman, and Hema Malini. But his pairing with Sharmila Tagore was such a hit that people remember it to this date.

Some films change the fortune of the actors starring in them. Rishi Kapoor's debut film, Bobby, not only made him an overnight star but also heavily influenced the careers of both Raj Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. Similarly, in 1969, a film hit the theaters whose lead hero people have not been able to forget even today. The film we are discussing is none other than Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's all-time blockbuster, Aradhana, which is counted among Rajesh Khanna's 17 consecutive hit films between 1969 and 1971.

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's Aradhana ran in theatres for 75 weeks

Aradhana, directed by Shakti Samanta, saw Rajesh Khanna playing a double role as Flight Lieutenant Arun Verma and then Suraj Kumar Verma. Rajesh Khanna worked with many actresses in his career, including Mumtaz, Zeenat Aman, Waheeda Rehman, and Hema Malini. But his pairing with Sharmila Tagore was such a hit that people remember it to this date.

Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore starrer Aradhana was a blockbuster film of its time. Aradhana was based on the 1946 film To Each His Own and was also the first Hindi film to run for 75 weeks in theatres in those days.

Aradhana's huge success inspired two remakes of the film, in Tamil as Sivagamiyin Selvan (1974), and in Telugu as Kannavari Kalalu (1974). Made on a budget of Rs 80 lakh, Aradhana earned Rs 17 crores at the box office, earning over 21 times its budget.

When Asha Parekh rejected Sharmila Tagore's role in Aradhana

Many are unaware that Sharmila Tagore's role was earlier offered to Asha Parekh, but she rejected it as she was not sure about playing both a young woman and a mother. After Aradhana's release, it became a massive hit, and later Asha Parekh admitted that turning down the role was a miscalculation on her part.