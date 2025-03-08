Aamir Khan has shared how Andaz Apna Apna was a "tough film" to make as Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were involved in a conflict at that time and didn't want to shoot with each other.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the 1994 Hindi comedy Andaz Apna Apna featured Aamir Khan and Salman Khan as Amar and Prem. The two leading ladies Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon played the characters of Raveena and Karisma respectively. Andaz Apna Apna bombed at the box office, but is now regarded as a cult classic.

In a recent interview, Aamir recalled the shooting experience of Andaz Apna Apna and revealed how it was a "tough film" to make as Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor were involved in a conflict at that time and never arrived on set together. He also added how he was speechless when Andaz Apna Apna flopped as he always thought of it as "a great film."

Speaking to India Today, the Rang De Basanti actor said, "We had a lovely time. Also, have to say it was also a tough time because I was the only actor who used to come on time. Karisma aati thi toh Raveena chali jati thi. Bahut mushkil se woh film bani thi (Karisma used to come for shoot and leave, and then Raveena would come. It was a challenge to shoot it)."

Khan further added, "Don't know if I should say this. Raveena and Karisma ka anban chal raha tha. Main sochta tha ki ye film kaise khatam hogi. Ek saath log shoot nahi kar paa rahe the (Raveena and Karisma were having some conflicts. I used to think how this film would ever be completed. They didn't want to shoot with each other). But I really believed in that film. It was so wacky and mad. We were at our peak, Salman and I, at the time. But the film didn't even run for a week. I was flummoxed, because I thought it was a great film. But now I believe it is the number one film in home entertainment. Every generation has seen it, every generation wants to see it."

Apart from the four leading actors, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Paresh Rawal in a double role, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, Shehzad Khan, Tiku Talsania, Mehmood, and Jagdeep among others. Govinda and Juhi Chawla also made cameo appearances in Andaz Apna Apna.