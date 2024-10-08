Twitter
J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Omar Abdullah's big statement as NC-Congress alliance takes lead; 'BJP shouldn’t..'

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power share price on decline today, loses Rs…, check details here

RG Kar doctor rape-murder case: Medics association announces nationwide hunger strike on Wednesday

This film had 720 hours run time, record of longest trailer, same as 3 Bollywood films, never got released because..

Ambiance was scheduled to be released in December 2020, however, after the initial screening, the director destroyed the only existent copy of the entire film, which he said made it "the longest film made that doesn't exist".

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This film had 720 hours run time, record of longest trailer, same as 3 Bollywood films, never got released because..
There have been many such films in Bollywood which had two intervals. These films were much talked about for their run time. Yesterday, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor starrer Singham Again trailer was released which is the longest Hindi film trailer in history. But, do you know there was a film whose run time was 30 days? This film also holds the record for having the longest film trailer, as long as 3 full-length Bollywood films. We are talking about the film Ambiance, an unreleased experimental film directed by Swedish director Anders Weberg. 

Ambiance was expected to have a running time of 720 hours (or 30 days) and was projected to release on December 31, 2020. Swedish director Anders Weberg released two trailers for this film. One was released in 2014 which was 72 minutes long. A second trailer was then released in 2016 that was 439 minutes (7 hours and 19 minutes) long. The second trailer consisted of a single take with no cuts, making it the longest film trailer to ever be released. 

Ambiance was scheduled to be released in December 2020, however, after the initial screening, the director destroyed the only existent copy of the entire film, which he said made it "the longest film made that doesn't exist".

Ambiance was Swedish director Anders Weberg's last film and if released, it would have been the second-longest film ever made after Logistics.

Anders Weberg has stated that the only reason why he made Ambiance was as a protest against the re-creation of old, classic films. 

Let us tell you that Anders Weberg has made more than 300 films in his 20-year career. Ambiance was reportedly his last. 

