Amaran tells the real-life story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred in 2014 during a counterterror operation in Jammu and Kashmir. Amaran stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles.

Diwali 2024 this year is a big day for the Indian film industry with many big-budget films starring some of the biggest stars are releasing on the silver screen on this day. Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Suriya's Kanguva 3 are all lined up to have a crackling Diwali at the box office. However, amid these giant films, there is one pan-India movie that may come out as a winner despite such heavy competition. The film we are talking about has already sent shockwaves in the industry through its trailer and is produced by none other than superstar Kamal Haasan. We are talking about the film Amaran which is based on the book India’s Most Fearless: True Story Modern Military Heroes. The film is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and is all set to release in the theatres on October 31, 2024.

Amaran is a simple film that tells a story of bravery, compassion, and love. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages and is made on a budget of less than Rs 150 crore. Amaran has a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes in which Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of the late Indian solider Major Mukund Varadarajan, while Sai Pallavi plays his on-screen wife Indu Rebecca Varghese.

Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Bhuvan Arora in his Tamil film debut, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Shyam Mohan, Ajaey Naga Raaman, Mir Salman and Gaurav Venkatesh.

Amaran has so far received a warm welcome from the audience and it is likely to give tough competition at the box office to Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kanguva.

